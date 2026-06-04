Man Reacts Poorly After Learning His Brother-in-Law and Girlfriend Are Expecting a Baby

There are good ways to tell people you’re going to have a baby…and then there are definitely BAD ways.

It’s called tact, people, look it up.

You have to tread lightly when break big news like that, depending on who your audience is.

Because you could potentially offend some folks.

In today’s story, a man talked about why he and his wife weren’t exactly thrilled when they got the news about someone’s pregnancy.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not being happy at becoming an uncle? “My wife (f, 38) has a younger brother (m, 34). He’s clearly the most beloved in the family that can do no wrong, but he’s a good guy. He has a girlfriend (also a very nice girl) and they moved in together last year.

Jeez, talk about going through some tough times…

Now, me and my wife wanted to have kids, but 4 years ago she was diagnosed with cancer and while she’s luckily in total remission, therapies stop us from even trying (and given her age, it means that we will probably never have kids). One month ago we were invited by her parents for lunch with the brother and the girlfriend, but unfortunately my wife got ill (she’s still very fragile) the evening before, and we had to cancel. They rescheduled two weeks later, but again she got a high fever in the morning and we could not join.

That’s a weird way to react…

For some reason, everybody sounded very angry at this, her brother even asking me if I thought it was only stress and not a real illness. I got a bit angry, explained that fever is real, and close the conversation. Finally, yesterday we had the dinner. At the end they told that there was a gift for us and they wanted to record our reaction with their phones. Inside the package there was a pregnancy test. My wife started ugly crying, saying that it was happiness and hugging/crying for a few minutes the future mum. I went through different stages (happiness for them, regret, pain for my wife) and my brother-in-law said something along the lines “now you know why I was upset for you skipping the dinners!”

He wasn’t too happy with this whole scene.

To which I (with a less than pleasant tone) answered that they could have simply called us, and no need to make all that scene. Everyone around us was shocked and uncertain how to react, my wife started feeling unwell (actually, fever again) so we basically left. Now, I know I should say sorry to them, but at the same time the fact that nobody, even her mother, thought that this could have been a somewhat stressing moment for my wife makes me upset. They have all the rights to be happy, and we should be for them. So I feel I’m the jerk here.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person said they all SUCK.

Well, it seems like the reactions were pretty mixed to this story.

You can see it from all sides, but it seems like there’s more than meets the eye as far as the relationship between all these folks is concerned.

But still, people have feelings and they can’t always help how they express them!

He reacted without thinking and now he thinks he might’ve been rude…