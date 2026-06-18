Man Refuses to Help His Girlfriend Get a Stranger Hired at His Company, Leading to Tension Between Them

Have you ever had someone ask you to help a friend of theirs get a job where you work?

I’d like to think that we all would do our best to help someone out in that regard, but if you’ve been there, you know that it can sometimes backfire.

For example, I got a friend of mine a job at a restaurant I worked at a long time ago…and after a few shifts, he no-called, no-showed and it made me look like an idiot.

Thanks, Mike ______! (last name redacted).

Anyway, on to today’s story!

A man talked about why he’s not too keen to help someone get a job at his company…because he’s never met the guy.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for refusing to help my girlfriend’s colleague’s boyfriend get a job at my workplace? “I (25M) work abroad as a teacher and met my girlfriend Aubrey (26F) around 6 months ago. She has a colleague Paula (28F) that has been using dating apps for months now. Initially Paula insisted she wanted something serious. But Paula was also specifically seeking very rich guys that would give her money in return for her company.

How classy!

Despite these guys clearly not being serious, she was indulging in it all because she was getting money and expensive gifts, bragging about it to Aubrey. Paula did also match with people who genuinely wanted to have a serious relationship with her, but she had no interest in them because they weren’t wealthy. Despite having no interest in these guys, she still tried to get some money out of them. Recently, Paula met some guy called Jim using the travel mode of the dating app, and despite knowing each other for less than a month, they’re serious. All they’ve done is video chat and she’s met his parents and they’re already talking about marriage.

This whole thing is strange…

They haven’t even met in real life yet. But Jim went on about how he was going to fly to see Paula and they can finally meet, which is fine. But then they started talking about how they were planning for him to move here which seems so quick. To allow his move, they began looking for jobs here and happened to find an opening for the exact place that I’m working at. They told Aubrey, who seemed to tell them that I would be happy to help Jim get a job there. This was weird to me for so many different reasons. I don’t know Jim and to be honest, I don’t even know Paula either, I only hear about her from Aubrey.

He should tell this guy to take a hike!

Jim does not meet the basic requirements of the job (though he could get qualified in theory). Jim apparently works a marketing job that pays very well back where he is living, yet he is willing to drop it all for what is honestly a pretty underpaid job. Jim hasn’t even known Paula for a month, yet he’s willing to do this at all. What made this feel even more insane is that Paula said that even if Jim wasn’t able to get a job and a work visa, she would marry him straight away since she didn’t want to do long distance.

It sounds like he made the right decision.

When Aubrey told me all of this I said that I would not be helping Jim get a job at my workplace. This all just sounded so unhinged to me, but Aubrey kept insisting it was different this time and that Paula was serious. She said that it was natural that Paula was so gung ho about marriage now that she’s finally found a decent and serious guy after months of sleazy guys, but Paula was genuinely enjoying that lifestyle back then. Aubrey and Paula think that I’m in the wrong for not helping and supporting this, since to them, it’s a perfect chance for Paula to be happy. AITA for not helping Jim and thinking that this situation is completely messed up?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Yeah, I’m gonna go on the record here and take his side in this situation.

If you know somebody, that’s one thing, but vouching for someone you’ve never met at your place of employment really doesn’t sound like a good idea.

I think he made the right choice!

This guy is staying out of this weird situation…and that’s a good thing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.