Man Serves Up Gross Revenge on Neighbor Who Kept Stealing Gas From His Yard

Have you ever had a neighbor who, for some reason, thought it was totally fine to “borrow” your belongings without asking?

If you’ve never been in that position before, let me tell you: it’s pretty infuriating.

What ever happened to asking for permission to borrow something?

Boy, I tell ya, it seems like common decency has gone the way of the dodo…

In today’s story, a man talked about how they got fed up with their thieving neighbor, so they decided to teach him a lesson.

You’re gonna love it!

Get started now!

Gas Thief Revenge. “I had a neighbor that would walk into my backyard, take my gas can of gas for my mower and put it in his car and mower and then return the can. I found this out because I had begun to a little suspicious that this 5 gallon can was always nearly empty every time I went to mow the lawn and it was only like a 1 quart tank on the lawnmower!

This person sounds pretty sneaky…

This was back before cheap easy security cameras so I had to set up a WebCam from my laptop with motion detection software. Caught the guy going into the backyard literally five minutes after I left the house. For the next week, every time I had to go to the bathroom, I went in that gas can. Now full of urine, but still smells enough like gas to fool an idiot. Then I left it on the back patio again. Made a big show of checking the fluids in my car, packing a few bags.

This was gonna be good!

Made sure the neighbor knew I was getting ready to go on a trip and I’d be gone a while. Hoping he takes the bait. I come back home in about an hour. (Car trouble 😉) The thief is in his front yard pulling the rope on his lawnmower so hard. It looks like he’s going to have a stroke. Turning bright, red and cursing. Later he gets in his car makes it a couple blocks up the road and it suddenly breaks down….

That worked like a charm!

I check the gas can on my patio…empty! Also, I just wanted to add, this guy was a huge jerk and that’s not the only thing he did. I found out he had arrest warrants.

And, to top it off…

So I ended up getting him arrested by applying for a sheriff’s ride along program in his name.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this individual had a story to tell.

I gotta say, this is one the better revenge stories I’ve read in a while.

And I bet you agree with that statement, don’t you?

This guy wasn’t messing around…and we’re impressed with his pettiness!

If you play stupid games…you’re gonna win stupid prizes!