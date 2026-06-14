June 13, 2026 at 9:46 pm

Man Struggles With Limited Apartment Parking, Then Reports Missionaries for Parking Without Permission

by Heide Lazaro

cars in a parking lot

Shutterstock

Parking issues can quickly become frustrating in crowded apartment complexes.

In this story, a man dealt with a constantly full parking lot that left residents searching for spaces.

One day, he noticed a group of missionaries parked in the complex before handing out invitations.

So he made sure to take the necessary action.

Let’s take a closer look!

Missionaries parked in our lot to knock on doors, so I had their car towed.

My apartment complex parking lot already lacks enough spaces to accommodate the number of parking passes they have given out.

On average, the lot is full by 4 to 5 p.m.

You have to find an alternative place to park outside the complex.

This man noticed a big group of missionaries.

A weirdly large group of missionaries parked in our lot.

There were about six to eight of them.

They were knocking on everyone’s doors and leaving flyers asking people to come to their LDS Easter services.

They walked away from their car and started giving out flyers.

Some of them were standing around a car getting more flyers from the trunk when I pulled into my complex to park.

As I was circling, I saw them all walk out of the complex as a group.

They were presumably going to the three neighboring apartment complexes on our street.

So, he decided to report them to the office managers.

They left their car in a space. I let the office managers know.

Within the hour, I was able to park my car in the last remaining spot in the complex.

Happy Good Friday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.18.39 AM Man Struggles With Limited Apartment Parking, Then Reports Missionaries for Parking Without Permission

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.19.05 AM Man Struggles With Limited Apartment Parking, Then Reports Missionaries for Parking Without Permission

I salute you, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.19.37 AM Man Struggles With Limited Apartment Parking, Then Reports Missionaries for Parking Without Permission

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.21.18 AM Man Struggles With Limited Apartment Parking, Then Reports Missionaries for Parking Without Permission

Sometimes, the fastest way to find a parking space is to report someone who stole one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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