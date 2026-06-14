Man Struggles With Limited Apartment Parking, Then Reports Missionaries for Parking Without Permission

Parking issues can quickly become frustrating in crowded apartment complexes.

In this story, a man dealt with a constantly full parking lot that left residents searching for spaces.

One day, he noticed a group of missionaries parked in the complex before handing out invitations.

So he made sure to take the necessary action.

Let’s take a closer look!

Missionaries parked in our lot to knock on doors, so I had their car towed. My apartment complex parking lot already lacks enough spaces to accommodate the number of parking passes they have given out. On average, the lot is full by 4 to 5 p.m. You have to find an alternative place to park outside the complex.

This man noticed a big group of missionaries.

A weirdly large group of missionaries parked in our lot. There were about six to eight of them. They were knocking on everyone’s doors and leaving flyers asking people to come to their LDS Easter services.

They walked away from their car and started giving out flyers.

Some of them were standing around a car getting more flyers from the trunk when I pulled into my complex to park. As I was circling, I saw them all walk out of the complex as a group. They were presumably going to the three neighboring apartment complexes on our street.

So, he decided to report them to the office managers.

They left their car in a space. I let the office managers know. Within the hour, I was able to park my car in the last remaining spot in the complex. Happy Good Friday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

I salute you, says this one.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Sometimes, the fastest way to find a parking space is to report someone who stole one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.