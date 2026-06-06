Man Trusts Roommate With His Bike While Out of Town, Then Faces an Unexpected Loss

You think you can trust people and then something like this happens…

Let’s face it, not everyone in our lives is trustworthy OR completely responsible.

The story you’re about to read involves someone who belongs in the second category, but that doesn’t bring a whole lot of comfort to the person who wrote it…because their bike is gone and their roommate is responsible for what happened.

Take a look at what he had to say about this…

And see if you think he’s handling this situation the wrong way.

AITA for blaming my roommate for losing my bike? “Me and my roommate lived together for 2 and a half years, and were best friends for about 5.

You think you can trust people…

I moved out for 6 months while subletting for an internship, and asked him to take care of my bike while I’m gone. I moved it to a safe place in the basement so no one takes it. When his friend visited him, he took out my bike so they can go somewhere with them, and he left mine locked outside our house. Now, after he left, our dorm did this thing they do to get rid of unused bikes, where they put some tape on it that says:”Remove this if this bike is in use” And they dispose of the bikes that still have the tape after a week or two.

What an idiot!

Of course, he didn’t remove the tape from my bike, nor moved it to the basement which they don’t check, and the bike is now gone. I’m mad at him because in my mind its lowkey his fault its gone. AITA for being mad at him?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Can you really blame the guy for being upset about this?

Sure, it doesn’t sound like it was malicious, but the fact is, his bike is gone…forever.

Now what?

Ugh!

You’d be pretty upset too if this happened to you!