June 13, 2026 at 4:49 am

Man Walks Out on ‘Great Condition’ Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

by Heide Lazaro

Hand checking oil dipstick in a car engine bay for maintenance and diagnostics

Pexels/Reddit

Buying a used car can sometimes come with unexpected risks.

In this story, a man purchased a second-hand car advertised as being in great condition.

But he later discovered a major maintenance issue that the seller did not share during the negotiations.

Now, he feels misled and is considering taking action against the seller.

Do you think this is a justified move? Read the full story below to know more.

AITA for wanting to void a car purchase after discovering the seller lied about maintenance?

I (23M) bought a 2018 Skoda Octavia 4×4. It has a DSG7 DQ381 transmission.

I bought it from a dealer last December.

The seller advertised it as “in great condition” with a full service history.

I paid $15,000. I asked specific questions about maintenance before buying.

They assured me everything was fine.

This man discovered that the vehicle’s transmission oil had never been changed.

Fast forward to now. I just discovered the DSG transmission oil was never changed.

It was not changed once in 87,000 miles (139,500 km).

The only Haldex oil change was at 46,500 miles (74,942 km) in 2021.

It is now overdue by 21,000 miles (35,000 km).

The seller never mentioned this. The service records they provided were incomplete, too.

He wanted to void the sale but was wondering if it would be valid.

I am changing both oils next week. I am also sending samples for analysis.

If the results show serious damage, I am considering voiding the purchase under consumer protection laws.

The seller has not responded to my messages yet. AITA for wanting to void the sale over this?

I feel misled. But I also wonder if I should have caught this myself.

Whoa, that’s a serious red flag. If the maintenance was skipped, that’s not a small detail to hide.

The seller obviously lied and should have been transparent about this issue. Now, he might have some explaining to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 2.48.21 PM Man Walks Out on Great Condition Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

Six months out is too late, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 2.48.46 PM Man Walks Out on Great Condition Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

Here’s another perspective.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 2.49.33 PM Man Walks Out on Great Condition Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

Most people are blaming him.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 2.50.18 PM Man Walks Out on Great Condition Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

Finally, short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2026 06 12 at 2.51.02 PM Man Walks Out on Great Condition Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

It never hurts to double, triple, or even quadruple-check second-hand units.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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