Man Walks Out on ‘Great Condition’ Car Deal After Finding One Hidden Red Flag

Buying a used car can sometimes come with unexpected risks.

In this story, a man purchased a second-hand car advertised as being in great condition.

But he later discovered a major maintenance issue that the seller did not share during the negotiations.

Now, he feels misled and is considering taking action against the seller.

Do you think this is a justified move? Read the full story below to know more.

AITA for wanting to void a car purchase after discovering the seller lied about maintenance? I (23M) bought a 2018 Skoda Octavia 4×4. It has a DSG7 DQ381 transmission. I bought it from a dealer last December. The seller advertised it as “in great condition” with a full service history. I paid $15,000. I asked specific questions about maintenance before buying. They assured me everything was fine.

This man discovered that the vehicle’s transmission oil had never been changed.

Fast forward to now. I just discovered the DSG transmission oil was never changed. It was not changed once in 87,000 miles (139,500 km). The only Haldex oil change was at 46,500 miles (74,942 km) in 2021. It is now overdue by 21,000 miles (35,000 km). The seller never mentioned this. The service records they provided were incomplete, too.

He wanted to void the sale but was wondering if it would be valid.

I am changing both oils next week. I am also sending samples for analysis. If the results show serious damage, I am considering voiding the purchase under consumer protection laws. The seller has not responded to my messages yet. AITA for wanting to void the sale over this? I feel misled. But I also wonder if I should have caught this myself.

Whoa, that’s a serious red flag. If the maintenance was skipped, that’s not a small detail to hide.

The seller obviously lied and should have been transparent about this issue. Now, he might have some explaining to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Six months out is too late, says this one.

Here’s another perspective.

Most people are blaming him.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It never hurts to double, triple, or even quadruple-check second-hand units.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.