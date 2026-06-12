Man Who Rejected Dates for Shallow Reasons Trusted His Friend to Keep It Secret, but She Told the Women the Truth

Confiding your dating dealbreakers to someone who is actively setting you up with her friends is a choice with predictable consequences.

A man who turned down date after date citing things like no car and living with parents told his matchmaking friend the real reasons each time, apparently under the impression that the information would not travel back to the women involved.

But turns out, it did travel back. So when he found out and confronted her, he called it a betrayal of trust.

Was he right, or were his expectations too high?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For telling my friend she should find higher quality friends? My friend (F) and I (M) are both 23. Occasionally, she will have me meet her friends in hopes of a date.

This has worked a few times, but he’s never that into the girls she sets him up with.

Most times it does lead to a date, but never actually past the first date because I break it off afterward. For example, one girl didn’t have a car. Another lived with her parents, which was a no go.

So he’s honest with his friend, who then goes and spills all the deets to these girls.

I never tell them these reasons obviously, but I tell my actual friend why sometimes. I found out that she had been telling the actual reasons why to the friends I went on dates with, and I was pretty ticked off about that.

I confronted her about it, and I don’t remember exactly what she said, but I do remember telling her that she should look for higher quality friends instead of purposely trying to start issues. I was under the assumption that it would stay between us.

Other people in his life are more than capable of doing this.

After some dates, I would meet with my FWB and talk about it with her, and she doesn’t go and tell everybody. I think I should expect the same type of discretion from my friend as well. AITA?

A little discretion is always a good thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

What did Reddit make of this?

This guy’s argument isn’t nearly as iron-clad as he thinks it is.

No one is perfect — and definitely not in their early 20s.

What if the things he sees as “red flags” are actually normal in this day and age?

Gossiping is pretty problematic too.

Dating in your early 20s is difficult, but when you have impossible standards for your suitors, it gets even more challenging.

This man’s friend was already going out of her way to help him by setting him up with date after date. All he had to do was show up, have an open mind, then back out if it didn’t work.

Except he took a different route. Instead of examining his own limiting beliefs, he decided to point the finger back at anyone who wasn’t him.

If he ever wants a date to stick, he’s going to have to start working on himself first.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.