Man Sparks Furious Family Debate After Demanding Brother Pay for His Uber to Babysit

It’s always disappointing to hear stories about people who let money affect their relationships negatively.

And it’s even worse when it happens between family members.

But this is nothing new, my friends.

We hear these kinds of stories all the time…but it doesn’t make it any easier.

In today’s story, a man opened up about why he’s feuding with his brother over some money issues.

Read on, and get all the details below.

AITA? My brother called me petty. “My older brother asked my wife and I if we could babysit their kids one night next week. We don’t own a car so I asked if they’d be okay covering our Uber to and from their home. He called me petty for that “considering all he’s done for our kid.”

He sounds a bit selfish, doesn’t he?

Some context: my brother has far more money than us and pretty much all family get togethers are at his house because we just don’t have the space. He brought up how much they do for our son. For example, they have taken him for two different weekend sleepovers in the last two years so my wife and I can get away – both times we took them out for dinner as a thank you. His kids are older and he has handed us down a lot of clothing and kid stuff as his kids grew out of it. We have never asked for any of it and they constantly have stuff they want to get rid of to get out of their house so they tell us to take it.

Some people think EVERYTHING is a transaction.

We have been very appreciative of this, but also felt that it has come at a cost in that nothing is free with him. There’s always an accounting of gestures that we can never match. When we go to their house for dinner we are asked to split the cost of the food that is ordered in. We bring food over all the time and never ask for money in return. He said he asked his wife and she agrees with him while my wife agrees with me that asking to cover the Ubers is not out of line. My wife and I feel like we are consistently felt to be in debt and there’s always some kind of accounting going on. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

His brother sounds like a bit of a big shot, doesn’t he?

Well, at least it seems like that’s the way he views himself.

The fact that he’s pulling this kind of power trip with his own brother really tells you all you need to know about him.

His brother sounds like a royal pain in the neck…and a greedy one, at that!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.