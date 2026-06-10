Man’s Friend Is Always Late for Everything, so He Leaves Him Behind at a Party After Waiting 40 Minutes

I have a confession to make…

I think my absolute #1 pet peeve is people who are late.

What is the deal?!?!

If you’re an adult, you should make it your business to be on time for EVERYTHING.

I’m talking about work, school, social engagements, appointments, etc.

But, the reality is that we all have friends and family members who can’t or won’t be on time for anything, ever.

Phew…my blood pressure is rising just thinking about it.

In today’s story, a man talked about why he ditched his friend who can never be on time for anything.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for leaving without a friend who constantly shows up late? “I have a friend (let’s call him Yann) who is constantly late. Not occasionally: it’s systematic. He also sometimes cancels plans at the last minute or keeps people waiting without giving any updates. I’ve already explained to him several times that I find this disrespectful, but nothing has changed.

Oh boy, this is about to get ugly…

A few days ago, we were invited to a party and had planned to continue the evening somewhere else afterward. Yann was supposed to come with us by car since he had no means of transportation. When it was time to leave, he told us he was quickly going upstairs. We waited for him for almost 40 minutes. He knew we were waiting for him, but he didn’t answer calls or messages the entire time.

You have to teach people like this a lesson!

After 40 minutes, I decided to leave. The mood had died down, and I no longer felt like waiting for someone who seemed to have no consideration whatsoever for our time. The same person who had completely stopped responding then magically regained the use of his phone when he learned that we were about to leave. He thought it was perfectly normal for me to turn around and come pick him up in front of his house. I refused.

He might want to try to find some new friends…

In the end, the rest of the night was cancelled. A friend accused me of ruining the evening by “throwing a fit” when I could have just waited a few more minutes. Yann also said he was disappointed by my reaction. I therefore made sure to remind everyone that I am not an Uber driver for late people, and I also told Yann to screw himself if he thought I was too impatient for his liking. Am I in the wrong? Would you have waited longer? AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And another reader spoke up.

I’m proud of this guy for leaving his buddy in the dust!

Maybe next time they do something together, he’ll realize that the world doesn’t revolve around him and he’ll be a little more courteous.

We can only hope…

People who behave this way have to be taught a lesson every once in a while…