June 3, 2026 at 5:55 pm

Menswear Employee Asked a Customer “How Are You?”, but the Response Was Anything but Normal

by Heather Hall

Man measuring another man for a suit

Pexels/Reddit

It’s kinda funny how some customers act as if they’ve never been in public before.

This menswear employee works in a high-end UK suit shop where conversations and polite greetings come naturally in the environment. Since customers spend a good amount of time browsing and getting fitted, employees usually greet people when they first walk through the door.

Most people answer normally, but others walk in and bark out item names instead.

After dealing with enough awkward interactions like this, the employee started wondering why some people seem allergic to basic manners.

Keep reading to see how everything played out.

Why do some customers start a sentence like this?

I’m in the UK, in a high-end menswear suit shop. It’s not fast-paced, and our customers spend a decent amount of time in the store.

In this environment, greetings and organic conversations are expected, and “Hello, how are you?” is a standard UK welcome.

So, a person walks into my shop. We acknowledge them and greet them with, “Hello, how are you?” as normal.

But this person didn’t get the memo.

They blurt out, “SWEATERS.”

Nah. I think you’ll find that the response we’re looking for is, “Hi, I’m fine, thanks.”

Y’know, a normal human interaction. What the **** is wrong with people?

Wow! What a rude response.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about such behavior.

It is probably nice to see someone with manners.

Greetings 3 Menswear Employee Asked a Customer “How Are You?”, but the Response Was Anything but Normal

For this reader, having a bad day is not an excuse to be rude.

Greetings 2 Menswear Employee Asked a Customer “How Are You?”, but the Response Was Anything but Normal

Here’s someone who works for an answering service.

Greetings 1 Menswear Employee Asked a Customer “How Are You?”, but the Response Was Anything but Normal

The same thing happens to this UPS employee.

Greetings Menswear Employee Asked a Customer “How Are You?”, but the Response Was Anything but Normal

If you work in retail long enough, you’ll definitely encounter customers like this.

Some people genuinely seem to forget they’re talking to another human being the second they walk into a store. Instead of a normal greeting or basic conversation, they immediately start barking out random demands without a second thought.

And after dealing with that kind of interaction over and over again, it’s easy to understand why retail workers get irritated by it.

It’s like, c’mon people, basic manners are not that difficult.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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