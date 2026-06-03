Menswear Employee Asked a Customer “How Are You?”, but the Response Was Anything but Normal

It’s kinda funny how some customers act as if they’ve never been in public before.

This menswear employee works in a high-end UK suit shop where conversations and polite greetings come naturally in the environment. Since customers spend a good amount of time browsing and getting fitted, employees usually greet people when they first walk through the door.

Most people answer normally, but others walk in and bark out item names instead.

After dealing with enough awkward interactions like this, the employee started wondering why some people seem allergic to basic manners.

Keep reading to see how everything played out.

Why do some customers start a sentence like this? I’m in the UK, in a high-end menswear suit shop. It’s not fast-paced, and our customers spend a decent amount of time in the store. In this environment, greetings and organic conversations are expected, and “Hello, how are you?” is a standard UK welcome. So, a person walks into my shop. We acknowledge them and greet them with, “Hello, how are you?” as normal.

But this person didn’t get the memo.

They blurt out, “SWEATERS.” Nah. I think you’ll find that the response we’re looking for is, “Hi, I’m fine, thanks.” Y’know, a normal human interaction. What the **** is wrong with people?

Wow! What a rude response.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about such behavior.

It is probably nice to see someone with manners.

For this reader, having a bad day is not an excuse to be rude.

Here’s someone who works for an answering service.

The same thing happens to this UPS employee.

If you work in retail long enough, you’ll definitely encounter customers like this.

Some people genuinely seem to forget they’re talking to another human being the second they walk into a store. Instead of a normal greeting or basic conversation, they immediately start barking out random demands without a second thought.

And after dealing with that kind of interaction over and over again, it’s easy to understand why retail workers get irritated by it.

It’s like, c’mon people, basic manners are not that difficult.