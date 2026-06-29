“Mind Your Own Business”: A Shopper Didn’t Hesitate to Defend a Cashier From a Self-Righteous Stranger

Some people just can’t resist sticking their noses into other people’s business.

That’s what one grocery store customer recently discovered while checking out.

It all started when a cashier accidentally double-scanned an item. Fortunately, the cashier caught it immediately and corrected it before the customer even had a chance to say anything.

That should’ve been the end of the story.

Instead, the lady standing behind her in line decided she needed to speak up.

Read on to see exactly what the lady said.

Woman makes a big deal about a cashier making a very minor mistake while she was scanning MY groceries. This morning, I went to the supermarket. I had everything on the belt, and the cashier was scanning. While scanning some juice, she fumbled it, dropped it onto the counter and it scanned again. She sighed, cancelled the second scan, and continued. Then the woman after me spoke up, “Hey, the cashier is ripping you off! She scanned it twice! Stupid girl, don’t think I didn’t see that.”

The woman wasn’t ready for this response.

I just looked at her and said, “I know, I saw. She fixed it.” So, she said, “Well, you didn’t say anything!” “I wasn’t aware that this transaction was any of your ******* business,” I replied. “I know it scanned twice, so did she and she fixed it right away. The only problem here that I see is you.” Nothing really happened after that, she just sort of went quiet and didn’t look at either of us.

Nice! People like that are so annoying.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think.

This cashier wishes more customers were like that.

Love the enthusiasm, but this is probably going a little too far.

It seems this person knows what that’s like.

Here’s someone who works in retail and has to bite her tongue.

The cashier handled the mistake exactly the way she was supposed to.

The only person who turned it into a problem was the customer standing behind them. It’s one thing to point out something that everyone missed, but this cashier had already fixed it before anyone even said a word.

Sometimes it’s better to give people a chance to correct an honest mistake before jumping in.

In this case, everyone would’ve been better off if that customer had simply minded her own business.

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