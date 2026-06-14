Family requests can sometimes cross personal boundaries.

The following story involves a woman whose mother will be going on a trip, so she was asked to handle all her schoolwork while her mother is away.

Her mom insisted that she attend classes and complete assignments as if she were her.

Despite having her own schedule and feeling uncomfortable with the whole idea, her mom kept pushing her to agree,

Would you have said yes? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for refusing to do my mom’s schoolwork (and attend her classes) while she’s traveling? On Monday this week, around midday, my mom told me she would be leaving the country on Thursday. I didn’t think much of it at the time. Then, yesterday around 4 p.m., she asked me if I could do her schoolwork while she is gone. Not just assignments either, she also wants me to log into her classes. She basically wants me to attend them for her. This adds up to around 40 hours.

This woman refused to take her mother’s classes and do her schoolwork.

I told her no because I am not comfortable doing someone else’s schoolwork. I am also not comfortable pretending to be them in classes. It just doesn’t sit right with me. She keeps pushing, though. Now she is saying she “needs to show me how to log in.” She is acting like I have already agreed. I haven’t. I have said no multiple times.

She has several appointments lined up.

Part of her reasoning is that I am unemployed right now, so she thinks I have the time. But I have actually already made my own plans for while she is gone. I have dental appointments, doctor’s appointments, and an assessment. I am also working with an employment program on my resume and next steps. So, I am not just sitting around.

She feels a bit bad for her mom, but she wants to stand her ground.

Also, this is not an emergency trip. It is a vacation or pleasure trip. For a lot of reasons, I have reservations about this trip and her priorities. But that is a post for another day. I am also not dependent on her, so it is not like I owe her this in that way. I do feel a bit bad because she is my mom. I get that she doesn’t want to fall behind, but this feels like a lot to ask at the last minute. AITA for sticking to my no here?

That’s a big ask indeed… and it’s not just a simple favor either.

And if you look closely at it, it’s not just “helping, but basically impersonating someone else.

Honestly, her decision to refuse is valid, and guilt shouldn’t be the reason to say yes.

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What do you think? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

Another one chimes in.

Stick to your no, advises this user.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Helping family is nice, but attending their class on their behalf? That’s a hard pass.

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