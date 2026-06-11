Nurse Confronts Rude Shopper Who Confused Her Scrubs for a Trader Joe’s Uniform

Something emboldens people to treat perfect strangers as their servants. It’s so bizarre to me. One time my client’s vendor decided I was some sort of assistant to them!

See the epic way this shopper handled a Karen making no sense in the grocery store. I’m so satisfied.

WHERE IS THE JAM Recently stopped by Trader Joe’s after work for some groceries. I obviously do not work there, as I was wearing scrubs, with a big hospital logo on the front and arm. I hear some lady mumbling next to me, but I ignore it and assume she’s talking to herself or her kid (who is literally touching every item he can with his freshly boogered fingers).

But this woman is relentless! And a bunch of other adjectives. I’m rolling my eyes at her behavior that followed.

I do my best to ignore them and find what I’m looking for. All of the sudden, I get a few sharp jabs to my arm, and a rude “HeELLlooOoo???!” I startle and look over at her and just stare because I have no idea what she wants. After what felt like an eternity she bursts out, “WELL?? WHERE IS THE JAM???!”

Whoa, I found OP’s response both satisfying and hilarious. I wish I could be this blunt and witty!

At this point I just feel bad because I now know she is both dumb and blind. Can’t see my obvious hospital attire, and she is literally standing directly in front of the jam and jelly section with a sign above us. But I’m fresh off my 4th 12hr shift and tired of bad attitudes, so after another extended stare down I ask her, “Do I freaking look like I work here? Is this a hospital?”

It’s strange to me that Karens think they can get what they want while acting like insolent children. Her rebuttal is not as stupid as I anticipated, though.

At this point she gives me a once over and realizes I definitely do not work there. With a “Well you could’ve helped me,” she huffs and drags her child away in the opposite direction of the jam aisle. Yeah, I could’ve helped you. But you decided to help yourself to my personal space so I think that’s enough charity for one day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Here is what people are talking about.

This suggestion made me laugh, but it would only prompt more of her questions.

Dues indeed! But I doubt she’s learned from this. Karens never do.

We don’t have Trader Joe’s in Canada, so now I’m even more curious about this Karen’s ridiculous thinking.

LOL or make this even better, like, suggest “Jam” is code for cocaine or something. “Do you mean, snow?”

Haha, maybe, but I’d be afraid of kicking her kid.

A tired nurse is the last person you want to mess with, and I say that with love. No one is better equipped to conquer a Karen!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.