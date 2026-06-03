Obnoxious Packers Fans Relentlessly Mocked Seahawks Supporters All Game—Until a Woman Unleashed the Ultimate Post-Game Trap
If you are a sports fan, you know the excitement of watching your favorite team play in a big game. Going out to a bar and watching it with other fans of the team as well as fans of the opposing team can make that experience even more thrilling.
What would you do if that is what you were doing, but some of the fans of the other team were really getting on your nerves throughout the game because their team was winning?
That is what happened to the couple in this story, and they could hardly tolerate the fact that throughout the evening, those terrible fans kept pointing out the score to show that their team was better.
But the game isn’t over until it’s over, and the second half of the game was quite surprising. It left one fan waiting for the perfect moment to give the perfect insult to the opposing team.
Let’s read all about it.
You want me to check the score? Ok, sure!
Back in January 2015, me (27f at the time) and my husband had a 4 day trip to Iceland from Seattle. (Icelandair had cheap winter Northern Lights vacation packages and this was apparently something we did once, before kids.)
Well, I’m a huge sports fan and I was born and raised in the Seattle area.
Sports fans get very excited about this type of thing.
Just a few days before our trip, the Seahawks advanced in the playoffs to the NFC title game, against the Packers.
I knew I had to find a place to watch the game, so I was googling bars in Reykjavik that would be broadcasting the NFL.
Unsurprisingly, there weren’t a ton of options.
My husband and I got to one bar pretty early because I was worried it would get packed. I think it was already pretty full, but we managed to get a table with some other Seahawks fans.
This sounds like a wonderful way to watch your favorite team.
At kickoff, all the tables were full and the bar was maybe half Seahawks fans, a good number of neutrals, and a handful of Green Bay fans, with everyone being pretty chill, friendly banter, etc.
But then, not long into the first quarter, a few (college age?) guys loudly walked into the very crowded bar, decked out in Packers gear, cramming themselves in right by the door where there was barely any remaining space, and immediately started being jerks.
Yes, it sounds like they were quite intoxicated.
Pretty sure they’d already been drinking for awhile before that.
Anytime the Packers had a good play they engaged in lots of taunting, in-your-face type cheering.
They weren’t happy just rooting for their team, these guys had to make anyone supporting the Seahawks miserable any chance they got.
I never saw this game.
If you’re a Seahawks (or Packers fan), you might remember the details of this game better than most but here’s a tl;dr of the first half:
Russell Wilson threw multiple picks and it felt like the Seahawks were getting demolished, but we were somehow down only 10 or so at halftime.
That’s the way it goes sometimes.
Anyway…not much to cheer about, as a Hawks fan.
Except, literally anytime we Seattle fans DID seside to cheer on our team, one of those obnoxious Packers fan would start yelling “SCOREBOARD! SCOREBOARD! WHAT’S THE SCORE?! CHECK THE SCORE!”
So, second half? The Seahawks slowly start crawling their way out of the hole.
But again, anytime we cheer, we hear “SCOREBOARD!”
It sounds like an exciting game.
And then, with little time left in the 4th, we score a TD to take a 1-pt lead, get an insane 2-pt conversion, and promptly let GB drive down into field goal range to tie it up.
It was a rollercoaster and every single fan in that bar, no matter what team they were rooting for, was tense.
The Seahawks fans must have gone wild.
So when the Seahawks promptly scored a TD on the first drive of OT to win it? Absolute madness.
I nearly passed out screaming.
We’d chatted with a bunch of the other Hawks fans around us throughout the game and it felt like a big old family celebration by the end of it.
It is funny how the losing fans get so quiet.
I had stopped paying attention to Greenbay fans towards the end of the game, when he’d suddenly gone very quiet as his team blew the lead.
But we had to squeeze past this entire group of drunk, sad frat bros to get outside and I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
Oh, this must have been so satisfying.
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Right as I got to them, I put on a kind of bewildered face and said to him, “hey, excuse me? I was just wondering….could you tell me the score?”
When his only response was “suck my ****,” I knew I’d prevailed.
Anyway, I’ve got a great photo of our Iceland Seahawks crew holding a 12 flag outside that bar, with the snow starting to fall, huge smiles across our faces.
Now may the Seahawks prevail this weekend to erase what happened AFTER that! (Should’ve given the ball to Marshawn.)
People who love sports can really get into the big games, and sometimes fans can take things too far. When that happens, it is always very funny when the game takes a turn, and the obnoxious fans have to eat a big slice of humble pie.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.
Read on to see what the people in this comment on Reddit have to say about this very funny story.
This Packers fan would like to apologize.
This person watched the same game at a bar.
This person isn’t a sports fan, but she loved the story.
Here is someone who loved this story.
This commenter remembers the game vividly.
If I’ve learned one thing about sports in my life, it is that the game isn’t over until it is over. There are few things more satisfying than watching an obnoxiously annoying fan watch their team blow a big lead. Their confidence is absolutely shattered, and they just can’t believe what is happening.
These are the types of stories that show why sports are such a popular form of entertainment. Even though you’re not playing, you can really get pulled into the hype and excitement of your favorite teams.
Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · annoying fans, comeback, football game, iceland, obnoxious fans, petty revenge, picture, reddit, sports, top, travel
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