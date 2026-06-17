Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

My senior dog was super friendly right until the end and fortunately no one pet him without permission.

Unfortunately the dog owner in this story can’t relate. Check out why she’s questioning her boundaries.

AITAH for not letting strangers pet my dog? I own a 10-year-old chihuahua. He’s adorable, shy, and TINY Lots of people come up to him insisting to touch him and invade his personal space. He’s not one of those aggressive chihuahuas who will scare people away (although I wish he were sometimes). But he doesn’t enjoy being approached by strangers. He will shake.

It’s wild to me that anyone would pet a dog without asking first. But not to these people!

People feel entitled to touch him just because he’s cute, but I feel that violates consent he cannot give. His body language screams NO, but it’s mostly non-dog people who can’t bother to read his body language, or think their desire is more important I guess.. AITA when I tell them “Please, no touching, he is not friendly?” Lots of people get offended.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Here is what folks are talking about.

With kids, rage is even more understandable. I swear some folks were raised in a barn.

No back and forth with this one. I like it!

My parents taught me that, too, and the neighborhood kids get it also. Phew!

Someone send this to The Drew Barrymore Show! She did NOT get this message…

I feel the same way. We need to voice their needs.

Senior owner feels bad about asking people to not pet her chihuahua because he gets scared. Poor sweet pup!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.