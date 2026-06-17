June 17, 2026 at 2:22 pm

Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

by Ashley Ashbee

An alert chihuahua standing on grass

Pexels

My senior dog was super friendly right until the end and fortunately no one pet him without permission.

Unfortunately the dog owner in this story can’t relate. Check out why she’s questioning her boundaries.

AITAH for not letting strangers pet my dog?

I own a 10-year-old chihuahua. He’s adorable, shy, and TINY

Lots of people come up to him insisting to touch him and invade his personal space.

He’s not one of those aggressive chihuahuas who will scare people away (although I wish he were sometimes).

But he doesn’t enjoy being approached by strangers. He will shake.

It’s wild to me that anyone would pet a dog without asking first. But not to these people!

People feel entitled to touch him just because he’s cute, but I feel that violates consent he cannot give.

His body language screams NO, but it’s mostly non-dog people who can’t bother to read his body language, or think their desire is more important I guess..

AITA when I tell them “Please, no touching, he is not friendly?”

Lots of people get offended.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Here is what folks are talking about.

With kids, rage is even more understandable. I swear some folks were raised in a barn.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 11.49.52 PM Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

No back and forth with this one. I like it!

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 11.50.05 PM Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

My parents taught me that, too, and the neighborhood kids get it also. Phew!

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 11.51.07 PM e1781582217328 Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

Someone send this to The Drew Barrymore Show! She did NOT get this message…

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 11.52.05 PM Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

I feel the same way. We need to voice their needs.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 11.50.42 PM Owner Says People Keep Petting Her Senior Chihuahua Without Asking and It’s Scaring the Dog

Senior owner feels bad about asking people to not pet her chihuahua because he gets scared. Poor sweet pup!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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