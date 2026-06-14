Passenger Settles Into Window Seat, Then Seatmate Starts Complaining About Her Music While Eating Egg Salad

Driving rules can sometimes be confusing in different areas.

In this story, a woman didn’t turn right on red and got honked at by an angry driver.

She was being careful and was used to places where it’s not allowed, so she hesitated and waited for the green light before turning.

Now, she’s second-guessing herself after being told she may have caused confusion.

What do you think? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not turning right on red? The other day, I was the first car at an intersection. I had my blinker on to turn right after the light changed. I typically drive in an area where you are not allowed to turn right on red. There are signs. In this case, there was not a sign. I guess I did not notice.

This person turned right when the light turned green.

A car came up behind me. It started honking. At first, I was not sure what was going on. I did nothing. Then, the light turned green. I went ahead. The car behind me turned, too. It aggressively sped up and pulled up next to me.

The other driver caught up with her and started screaming at her.

The driver was spitting mad. He was screaming that I was a stupid driver. I ignored him until he drove away. I was pretty shaken.

Her friend agreed that she should have turned even though the light was red.

Later, I was talking to a friend about what had happened. She said that while the guy should not have been that aggressive, what I did was really dangerous. She said it is generally expected that you turn right on red. Not doing so impedes traffic flow and causes confusion on the road.

So now, she’s second-guessing herself.

I was taught that you can turn right on red if there is no oncoming traffic. You do not necessarily have to. Now, I am second-guessing myself.

I guess she was just being really cautious on the road. We can’t blame her for wanting to be safe and trying to follow the rules.

If you think about it, she didn’t really violate a rule… She just played it safe.

I think it was the other driver who seriously overreacted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

What you did isn’t dangerous, says this user.

People are siding with OP.

Finally, short and simple.

On the road, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.