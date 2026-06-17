Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

Mental illness doesn’t make you a bad person, but lots of bad people are also mentally ill.

I know from experience that you can’t fix them, but I would never deal with it the way this person did.

See what prompted her to take drastic action.

Spam calls and texts for the rest of her life. My stepson’s mom is not dealing with her substance abuse and mental health. She takes an anti-depressant and it doesn’t work in 3 days so she stops taking it. We had custody from age 12yrs old until last month when my SS turned 18 because of these reasons and many more.

So stepson’s mom has started a campaign of harassment. This reminds me of those bodycam videos of drunk Karens.

As of late she’s posted some stupid stuff about my family. Said she was glad my MIL had cancer because “she deserves it”. She had the literal audacity to track down where I work and threaten to come and get me fired. I manage a Sheltie showing/breeding kennel. I’m there 4hrs a day. I told the owner and he laughed. He told me would never fire me.

Her response probably isn’t legal and I doubt it would straighten things out, but it will keep her busy for a while! I mute my phone because of sales calls.

I brainstormed on how I could do something no one would know about, but would also be impossible to trace back to me. My best friend suggested that we entered her address and phone number to dozens upon dozens of sites for payday loans, insurance quotes, car dealerships etc etc. So we went with that. Nothing wild, just an inconvenience for her, but it still makes me laugh thinking about all the spam calls, texts, and mail she’s getting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Whoa, bad idea for everyone concerned.

To be fair, Sam from Cheers had fabulous hair.

I’m sure many people feel this way.

Oh, man I’m so sick of calls and flyers from real estate agencies.

This one made me chuckle. Like a forum but in real life!

Woman tries to get back at her son’s stepmom by signing her up for various telemarketing lists.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.