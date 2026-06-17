June 17, 2026 at 2:22 am

Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

by Ashley Ashbee

Two women looking at smartphone

Pexels

Mental illness doesn’t make you a bad person, but lots of bad people are also mentally ill.

I know from experience that you can’t fix them, but I would never deal with it the way this person did.

See what prompted her to take drastic action.

Spam calls and texts for the rest of her life.

My stepson’s mom is not dealing with her substance abuse and mental health.

She takes an anti-depressant and it doesn’t work in 3 days so she stops taking it. We had custody from age 12yrs old until last month when my SS turned 18 because of these reasons and many more.

So stepson’s mom has started a campaign of harassment. This reminds me of those bodycam videos of drunk Karens.

As of late she’s posted some stupid stuff about my family. Said she was glad my MIL had cancer because “she deserves it”.

She had the literal audacity to track down where I work and threaten to come and get me fired.

I manage a Sheltie showing/breeding kennel. I’m there 4hrs a day. I told the owner and he laughed. He told me would never fire me.

Her response probably isn’t legal and I doubt it would straighten things out, but it will keep her busy for a while! I mute my phone because of sales calls.

I brainstormed on how I could do something no one would know about, but would also be impossible to trace back to me.

My best friend suggested that we entered her address and phone number to dozens upon dozens of sites for payday loans, insurance quotes, car dealerships etc etc.

So we went with that. Nothing wild, just an inconvenience for her, but it still makes me laugh thinking about all the spam calls, texts, and mail she’s getting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Whoa, bad idea for everyone concerned.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 1.33.05 AM Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

To be fair, Sam from Cheers had fabulous hair.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 1.33.36 AM Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

I’m sure many people feel this way.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 1.33.57 AM Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

Oh, man I’m so sick of calls and flyers from real estate agencies.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 1.34.19 AM Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

This one made me chuckle. Like a forum but in real life!

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 1.34.36 AM Protective Mom Tries to Interfere With Stepmom by Giving Her Number to Telemarketers

Woman tries to get back at her son’s stepmom by signing her up for various telemarketing lists.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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