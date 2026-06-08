‘Rearrange Your Day for Me’: Entitled Friend Fumes After Missing Group Trip Ride

It’s exhausting when you consistently organize your day around someone who doesn’t extend the same consideration back.

In this story, two college students who showed up on time for an 8 AM practical stood outside waiting for a friend who’d been awake until 5 AM and overslept.

This irresponsible friend eventually arrived, realized she’d forgotten mandatory equipment, and had to go back for it, which only set the day back even further.

Eventually, the friend group couldn’t wait any longer without being late themselves. They left, finished by 10, and canceled the noon brunch when she wasn’t going to be free until 3.

By then, this friend had started pointing fingers at everyone else for abandoning her, completely shirking any accountability for her own flakiness.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not waiting for my friend I (21F) recently made plans to go out for brunch with a friend (21F). We’d been trying to schedule something for weeks, so we finally settled on a date.

She finds that making plans with this friend is never as easy as it should be due to her busy schedule.

For context, making plans with her is often difficult because she rearranged her university schedule so she only has to attend classes two to three days a week and has the rest of us cover for her with attendance, notes, and test sheets. On the day we planned to go out, the three of us had off-campus practicals at 8 AM.

Then the day took an unexpected turn.

Since there was no organized transportation and public transit can be unreliable, I offered to let them ride with me as my father was going to drive me, and we agreed on a time and place beforehand. The night before, my friend took a bus to her dorm, stayed awake until at least 5 AM sending memes, and then overslept. She made our other friend wait around 20 minutes for her.

The friends then run into yet another unexpected delay.

When she finally arrived, she realized she had forgotten her boots, which were mandatory, and had to go back to her dorm to get them. At that point, we had to leave without her because otherwise we would have been late ourselves.

This set the whole group back significantly.

We even asked the professor if she could join the practical later with another group, which is usually not allowed. Because we arrived on time, the two of us finished all our practicals around 10 AM. Since she was late to the first session, she had to join a later group for the remaining practicals and wouldn’t be finished until around 3 PM.

Their plans for the day were slowly going out the window.

Our original plan was to get brunch around noon. I had extracurricular and volunteer commitments at 4 PM, and the others also had plans later that day. None of us realistically had time to sit around for five extra hours waiting for her.

So then her friend had the audacity to get upset with her.

When I said I couldn’t wait until 3 PM and canceled the brunch plans, she got upset and acted like I was abandoning her. AITA for refusing to wait five hours for someone whose own poor planning and oversleeping caused the delay?

This friend needs to take a serious look in the mirror if she thinks this is anyone else’s fault but her own.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

What did Reddit think?

This user takes issue with a smaller detail from the story.

This user thinks this girl was being just plain irresponsible.

This commenter also points out that her friend never really takes accountability.

This friend has been taking more than she’s giving for a long time now.

This friend had one job, and that was to show up on time to something she’d helped schedule after weeks of trying to make it work.

But instead of being responsible, this student voluntarily stayed up until 5 AM, overslept, made her entire friend group wait, and then when she finally had the courtesy to show up, she didn’t have anything she needed.

Her friends eventually recognized they couldn’t reschedule their entire day around someone who clearly didn’t care about getting her act together.

If this student was truly sorry, she needs to own up to her shortcomings and vow to do better, not point fingers at everyone else.

College is supposed to teach you responsibility, but this girl still has a lot to learn.