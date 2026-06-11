Server Faces Demand to Return Tip After Large Party Comes Back With Complaint

It’s normal to want to make sure you get paid, but if you don’t have a backup plan in case something happens, you still aren’t protected. I always have on in my business.

Imagine if I bought a house but never saved for repairs. Check out why I think this server got a bad deal.

Party from a month ago asked for part of the tip back. We had a large party a month ago. Blocked off part of the restaurant, food and liquor packages, a couple separate servers, etc. You know the drill.

Unfortunately, safeguarding the sale backfired. This is why I prefer to work with a down payment…

Parties include an auto-gratuity that’s listed as a service fee. They left an additional tip when they signed the final bill at the end of the event. I was not present during that signing. Today a party member said they didn’t realize there was an auto-grat and asked management for the extra tip back.

It infuriates me to see that the server was expected to carry the loss to to the business!

The restaurant presumably complied because management told me to acknowledge that the portion of the extra tip I was paid would be taken out of my next check. Have you ever encountered this? Does my restaurant have to reimburse taxes they initially charged me for that income?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Here is what people are saying.

I also doubt it! Regardless, I think she needs to quit. I’m positive they’ll do it to her again and again.

Yep. If they fire you over it, take them to court.

Good idea! Chargebacks can happen to any business.

I love this solution. They should also ban that business.

I had a Karen friend and a manager did this to her and it worked! She let it go.

A large party asks for part of the tip back, so they made their worker eat the loss. Sounds like time to quit!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.