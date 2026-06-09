Restaurant Worker Reaches Breaking Point Over Creepy Customers and Management’s Hiring Policy

Dealing with unwanted attention at work is never fun.

So, what would you do if part of your workday meant smiling through comments and behavior that made you uncomfortable? Would you find a new job? Or would you do your best to ignore it because it comes with the territory?

In the following story, one woman shares some of her most uncomfortable experiences. Here’s what she had to say.

Getting real tired of male customers being creepy I’ve (21F) worked in customer service since I was in high school, and it is something I enjoy, and I’m good at, so I’m prepared for the occasional Karen or creepy old guy. In July of 2021, I quit my amusement park job and started working at a high-end restaurant. Boy, do the customers here have quite the demands and comments to make. Now, at my restaurant, it’s not exactly a requirement, but everyone who works there is high on the scale of attractiveness.

Male customers often cross the line with her.

I kid you not, I have yet to see anyone ranked lower than a 7 on a scale of 1-10. Lots of 9s and 10s. In a weird way, it kind of felt good to be hired because that means I fit into the image they’re looking for, and they felt I was attractive enough. Really weird compliment in a way. Anyway, because everyone is so attractive, we often get lots of creepy old men making comments to the hostesses or servers. It happens insanely often for me, and I am just so over it at this point. I’ve had male customers try to grab me. I’ve had male customers ask me for a hug or a kiss, or if I’m wearing makeup, they like to think I did that for just them. I get lots of stares, especially when I wear skirts or dresses (with stockings underneath), which is nearly all the time because it’s the dress code.

Sometimes, the comments get downright gross.

One time, a male customer had been staring at me intensely for about 8 minutes. Just standing there by the door staring at me. He finally decided to walk past me and said, “I should have worn fishnets instead.” I was just so grossed out by that comment. I’m also very short, and I look much younger than I really am. I have had drunk male customers talk to me in a baby voice and ask if they can just carry me home like a little girl.

She doesn’t see it changing any time soon.

It’s so exhausting, and honestly, nothing can even be done about it. It’s not like it’s the same people all the time, or that we ever get those customers again, but really, the best I can do is just try to ignore it, which is unfortunate. If you’re a man, please leave your comments to yourself. I promise you, the waitress is not into you. She’s just doing her job. I promise you, we do not dress this way for attention. It is the dress code. I promise you, we do not need your “compliments.” It’s uncomfortable. I know it can happen the reverse as well, like women hitting on men while they’re at work, but I’m just speaking from my own experience.

Wow. That would get so old, so fast.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about situations like this.

According to this reader, she should find new employment.

This reader thinks the owner allows the behavior.

For this reader, high-end clients tend to act like that.

At least one state has laws against it.

That workplace sounds horrible, and she should find something better.