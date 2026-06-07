Retail Cashier Accused of Overcharging During Sale, but Customer Later Admits Error in Her Order

Jumping to conclusions doesn’t always end well.

This retail employee watched that happen during a busy sale after a customer’s daughter became convinced her mother had been overcharged at checkout.

The daughter immediately started accusing the cashier of making a mistake and demanded that the situation be fixed.

But the problem was that she hadn’t heard the entire conversation that took place at the register.

And once all the facts came out, the situation painted her mother in a different light.

Read on to see what happened next.

Cashiers are evil and lie to steal your money I work at a soap and candle store and we have a big sale that just started and a lot of our products are discounted heavily. This sadly brings out the worst kinds of customers. One of the more annoying things that customers do is they like to utilize their $10 off a $40 purchase coupon by filling an entire bag of product, telling us to ring up the items til we get to $40 and stop, and give us the bag to put the rest of the product away. This is obnoxious on its own, but this combined with stupid customers makes for an awful work day.

Best story of my day involves a family of shoppers, a mother (M) and her two daughters (D1 & D2). The mother was the first one to get in line and she had an entire bag full of product and told me to stop at $40 so she can use her coupon.

Immediately, the woman questioned the total.

I rang her up and told her that she had hit her $40, but she tells me to add on 4 additional items because she really wanted them. I added them on and told her her total and this is where it all went bad. M: Why is my total still above $40 after using my coupon? Me: When you hit the $40 mark I stopped and you added on 4 additional items which put your total above $50 and when I took the $10 off that only brought you back down to $40. M: Oh, okay. That makes sense.

Then, she had her daughter asking questions.

After she finished purchasing D1 walked up with her large bag of items and M went back to D2 and I could hear the conversation that they had. M: So I gave her my coupon and my total was still above $40. D2: What!? She overcharged you? Pull out your receipt right now! I couldn’t do anything about those people until I helped D1 and while I was ringing her up D2 took all of the items out of M’s bag and was comparing them to the receipt. I finished ringing up D1 and D2 storms up to the register.

She remained calm and explained the options.

D2: You overcharged my mom. Why did she pay $40 she had a $10 off coupon she only had a budget of $30, did you not use her coupon? Me: I did use her coupon, and when she asked me to stop at $40 I did and she added on additional items. D2: She wouldn’t do that, she has a budget. You rang up extra items and overcharged her. Me: If she wants to remove items from her purchase I would be happy to return them and give her money back.

The daughter did not like that response.

D2: No, don’t take items back. You overcharged her and didn’t use her coupon just give her the money back but don’t take back any items, she paid for those. Me: I did not overcharge her, she is the one who added on extra items after I told her she hit the minimum required to use her coupon. After explaining this a few more times to them and checking off every item on the receipt to prove I did not ring up any extra items the Mom finally says:

Finally, the mom told the truth.

M: Well, I guess I shouldn’t have added on those extra items after you told me I hit $40. D2: She told you to stop and you kept putting items on? M: Well yes, I really wanted the apple ones. At this point the Mom decides to return the items and get her money back and the daughter purchased her items quietly and left without another word.

Wow! The mother made herself look really bad.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about her little stunt.

There’s actually a good possibility this is true.

Here’s someone who works at the same store.

The same thing happens to this reader.

Yeah… pretty crazy.

Customers are the wildest part of retail, for sure.