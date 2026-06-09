Roommate Sparks Bitter Feud After New High-Paying Job Makes Him ‘Too Good’ for Dishes

When a roommate secures a great job, you should be happy for them, but that is not always the case.

What if ever since your roommate got a great new job, they have been too busy to handle things like doing dishes and taking out the trash?

That is what the guy in this story noticed about his roommate, so one day he got sick of it and accused the guy of thinking he is too good to take out the trash. His roommate was really hurt by the accusation, and now this guy feels bad for what he said.

Personally, I think that while the guy should clean up after himself, there was no need to bring his job into it. I think this guy is just jealous. Read through the story and see what you think.

AITA for accusing my roommate of acting “above all this” after he got a job at Stripe? I (22M) already feel stupid typing this because if I read this from someone else I’d probably think “yeah dude, you’re just jealous.” Maybe I am. That’s kind of the problem.

Trying to find a good internship is difficult.

Me and my roommate (22M) have lived together since sophomore year. Same major, same internship grind, same late night “we’re gonna make it eventually” talks. He’s one of my closest friends. This placement season was bad for me. Like genuinely rough. I kept getting to final rounds and then rejected. One company made me do 5 interviews and then told me there were no openings. After a while it really got in my head.

That is a great role.

Meanwhile he lands an SDE role at Stripe. And before people jump on me, yes, I know that’s huge. I was really happy for him. I still am, I think. He worked hard and he’s smart. But after that, I started feeling weird about stuff in a way I don’t feel good admitting. People treated him differently almost immediately. Friends asking for referrals, professors replying faster, random people suddenly caring more about what he said.

It is totally understandable that he is busy with his new job.

It was weird to watch. He changed a little too, but not in some ego way. Just busier maybe? More distracted. He’d leave dishes in the sink, forget trash day, eat my stuff and say “my bad, I’ll get you back.” Small roommate things, but it started piling up. At the same time he was genuinely trying to help me with recruiting. Mock interviews, job postings, resume stuff. And this is where I sound like a jerk because instead of appreciating it, I’d leave those conversations feeling worse.

I think this guy is just jealous.

I started wondering if he actually wanted to help or if he just felt bad for me. Like pity-help. Which feels shitty to even type because if anything he was probably being nicer. A few nights ago we got into a fight over garbage. Literally garbage. He forgot to take it out again, there were food containers sitting there for 2 days, and I just snapped.

Things have been building up for a while it seems. But he is acting terribly.

Started bringing up dishes, him eating my food, all of it. Then I said something like, “Ever since Stripe you’ve been acting like you’re above all this.” He got really quiet and just said, “Dude, what the heck are you talking about? I’ve been trying really hard to be there for you.”

It is hitting him hard because he is exactly right.

Then he said, “I feel like no matter what I do right now, you’re gonna hate me for winning.” That made me spiral really hard. It has been stuck in my head because I don’t think I hate him. But I also don’t know if he’s completely wrong.

He wasn’t wrong for bringing up the roommate stuff.

We’ve mostly just been doing awkward roommate logistics since then. I apologized for yelling, but not really for the bigger accusation. Part of me feels like the roommate stuff would’ve annoyed anyone eventually. Another part of me feels like I took months of feeling embarrassed and dumped it on the person standing closest to me. AITA?

Honestly, I think both of the things he is saying are true. His roommate not cleaning up messes is out of line, but he shouldn’t have said anything about his job.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Life is not a competition.

It really seems like he is a bit insecure.

He is right to be upset about the trash.

Thankfully, he seems self-aware.

He knows he was in the wrong.

He is jealous and it is making him see everything about his roommate in a negative light. While it is completely fair to confront him about not picking up after himself, he was way out of line for blaming it on the job.

He owes his roommate an apology and hopefully they can move past this difficult situation. The good news is that it does seem that he recognizes that he was in the wrong, which is often half the battle.