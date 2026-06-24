June 24, 2026 at 1:21 pm

Seller Asked to Donate Air Conditioner Instead of Selling It to Help a Buyer’s Children

by Heide Lazaro

An airconditioning unit mounted on the wall

Magnific/Reddit

Selling items online can sometimes lead to unexpected requests.

The following story involves a woman who listed an air conditioner that they weren’t using anymore for a low price.

A buyer contacted her and asked her to donate it instead, saying she has kids and they need it.

She declined to give it away, so the situation escalated and left her feeling conflicted about her decision.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for not donating my air conditioner that I don’t need to someone who said they needed it?

I listed an air conditioner for sale on FB Marketplace.

It is only a year old, but we got a new one, so I listed it for about 40% of what it sells for.

We are not rich. I could use the money. But it is not like we do not eat if we do not sell it.

Do not get me wrong. Even a couple hundred is something we notice.

THIS woman refused to donate the air conditioner to a mother with young kids.

Some woman contacted me asking me to donate it to her.

She said she has young kids. She said she has called churches but cannot find an AC.

I declined and she really went off on me. Now, I guess I feel guilty.

It is not make or break for us exactly. A/C when it is hot is not just a luxury.

Just because they don’t need it anymore doesn’t mean it’s free to be given away.

OP actually already priced it low, which is considerate enough. I don’t think it’s fair to expect it to be donated.

I guess guilt can creep in even when you didn’t do anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 8.43.10 AM Seller Asked to Donate Air Conditioner Instead of Selling It to Help a Buyer’s Children

Here’s a similar thought.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 8.43.28 AM Seller Asked to Donate Air Conditioner Instead of Selling It to Help a Buyer’s Children

This is a common scam, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 8.43.49 AM Seller Asked to Donate Air Conditioner Instead of Selling It to Help a Buyer’s Children

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 8.44.15 AM Seller Asked to Donate Air Conditioner Instead of Selling It to Help a Buyer’s Children

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 8.44.54 AM Seller Asked to Donate Air Conditioner Instead of Selling It to Help a Buyer’s Children

A discount isn’t the same as a donation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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