She Brought Tupperware to a Restaurant to Take Home Leftovers — Her Friend Was Absolutely Mortified

In this day and age, with the prices we’re all dealing with when it comes to, well, everything, there’s nothing wrong with taking home leftovers from a restaurant, right?

Of course not!

This shouldn’t even be an issue…

But we all know people who have to make a big deal out of everything.

In today’s story, a woman explained why her friend got upset with her…and you’re probably gonna be surprised.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for bringing Tupperware to a restaurant? “A few weeks ago I (f) went to a burger place with a girl friend of mine. I know they serve quite big burgers and in the past, I always had leftovers. So I decided to bring a Tupperware this time, just in case. I ordered my burger, added some wedges and enjoyed my meal while having a super nice conversation. I ate maybe a third of the wedges and not even half of the burger and decided to stop, because I also wanted some dessert.

As any normal person would do…

After ordering, I pulled out my box and started to fill it with my leftovers. You know, I felt quite clever: I didn’t overeat and there was still space for dessert in my belly; I didn’t had to pay a buck or so for the doggy bag, which had leaked in my bag in the past and there would be enough for next days lunch. So a triple win, if you will. After everything was packed and I put the box in my bag, I realized, my friend was kind of quiet, but didn’t think much about it. She tends to be quiet after eating.

Here it comes…

After we were done, everyone paid for their own meal and we left. Then she looked at me and was like “oh my gosh, this was so embarrassing.” I was confused. She explained to me, how awkward she felt and people were staring and what not and was kind of mad. I explained my point of view the benefits and all, but nope. In the end I was like “Please calm down, it’s not like I took the box to an all you can eat-buffet and stuff it full in front of the waiters. We also didn’t split the bill, so it’s fine I ordered more with tomorrow in mind.” She still was mad. So we went out separate ways. But here’s the thing: I still think it’s a good, environment friendly way and did it again while eating with a guy friend a few days ago, he was like” Woah, that’s neat!” and even gave me some of his onion rings.

What’s the big deal?

So, dear strangers of the internet, AITA or not? Should I have communicated before pulling out my box? Should I have asked the waiter (which hadn’t said anything at all) or should I just buy the leftover box from the restaurant next time? I absolutely don’t know. Please share your thoughts with me. Ah, what also comes to my mind: I’m quite overweight and struggle with BED, so I was happy to not overeat. My friend has normal weight and has no ED as far as I know.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

What’s the big deal?

I know there’s a rule about not taking home a doggy bag on a first date, but this was just dinner with a friend.

Some people are just so touchy…

There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with doing this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.