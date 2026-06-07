She Considered Filing a Complaint After a Cashier Texted Through Her Entire Checkout Process, But Her Cousin Says She’s Being Dramatic

People can get surprisingly rude when they’re glued to their phones.

This shopper found herself dealing with that during a trip to her local grocery store.

When she reached the checkout, the cashier seemed far more interested in texting and chatting with coworkers than helping customers.

But the worst part was that the transaction dragged on because the cashier kept stopping to look at her phone between scanning items.

Now she’s wondering if filing a complaint would be reasonable, but a family member thinks doing so would make her a Karen.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

WIBTA if I made a complaint against a cashier? I went to Tesco today, and when I got to the till, the cashier was both texting and talking to the coworkers about weekend plans. It took her about a minute to look up from her phone to start scanning. Then she would scan one item, text, scan other item, and then text until all my items were eventually scanned. I was pretty shocked. I don’t care if cashiers go on their phones while nobody is in line. In almost every retail job I’ve had, I usually kept my phone in my pocket. Sometimes I would take it to text or phone as well, but never at the till while a customer was there.

She wants the store to create a new rule.

I told my cousin I was thinking of making a complaint just because it had annoyed me how long it took for the lady to scan my items because she was texting. But my cousin called me a Karen. She said if I was that upset I should have said something there and then. Plus, it could have been a family emergency or something, and she doesn’t deserve to get into trouble if that’s the case. Now I’m not sure. I don’t think the woman should get into trouble, but at the same time I go to this Tescos every week, and I don’t want to keep running into the same problem over and over. If I raise a complaint maybe the manager could instill a “no phones allowed when customers are at the till” rule. WIBTA?

Eek! Maybe she should just see how it plays out on it’s own.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

This person would wait.

That’s a good point.

There is a difference.

This reader agrees with her cousin.

The cashier was obviously out of line.

If you’re texting between every item and making customers wait while you finish conversations with coworkers, you’re not really doing your job.

That said, I’d probably give her the benefit of the doubt once before filing a complaint.

Everyone has bad days, and it’s possible this was a one-time thing.

But if this shopper goes back next week and finds the cashier doing the exact same thing, then a complaint would be completely justified.