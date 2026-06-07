June 7, 2026 at 6:15 am

She Considered Filing a Complaint After a Cashier Texted Through Her Entire Checkout Process, But Her Cousin Says She’s Being Dramatic

by Heather Hall

Cashier on her phone instead of helping customer

Pexels/Reddit

People can get surprisingly rude when they’re glued to their phones.

This shopper found herself dealing with that during a trip to her local grocery store.

When she reached the checkout, the cashier seemed far more interested in texting and chatting with coworkers than helping customers.

But the worst part was that the transaction dragged on because the cashier kept stopping to look at her phone between scanning items.

Now she’s wondering if filing a complaint would be reasonable, but a family member thinks doing so would make her a Karen.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

WIBTA if I made a complaint against a cashier?

I went to Tesco today, and when I got to the till, the cashier was both texting and talking to the coworkers about weekend plans.

It took her about a minute to look up from her phone to start scanning. Then she would scan one item, text, scan other item, and then text until all my items were eventually scanned.

I was pretty shocked. I don’t care if cashiers go on their phones while nobody is in line. In almost every retail job I’ve had, I usually kept my phone in my pocket. Sometimes I would take it to text or phone as well, but never at the till while a customer was there.

She wants the store to create a new rule.

I told my cousin I was thinking of making a complaint just because it had annoyed me how long it took for the lady to scan my items because she was texting.

But my cousin called me a Karen. She said if I was that upset I should have said something there and then.  Plus, it could have been a family emergency or something, and she doesn’t deserve to get into trouble if that’s the case.

Now I’m not sure. I don’t think the woman should get into trouble, but at the same time I go to this Tescos every week, and I don’t want to keep running into the same problem over and over. If I raise a complaint maybe the manager could instill a “no phones allowed when customers are at the till” rule.

WIBTA?

Eek! Maybe she should just see how it plays out on it’s own.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

This person would wait.

TWW 3 She Considered Filing a Complaint After a Cashier Texted Through Her Entire Checkout Process, But Her Cousin Says Shes Being Dramatic

That’s a good point.

TWW 2 She Considered Filing a Complaint After a Cashier Texted Through Her Entire Checkout Process, But Her Cousin Says Shes Being Dramatic

There is a difference.

TWW 1 She Considered Filing a Complaint After a Cashier Texted Through Her Entire Checkout Process, But Her Cousin Says Shes Being Dramatic

This reader agrees with her cousin.

TWW She Considered Filing a Complaint After a Cashier Texted Through Her Entire Checkout Process, But Her Cousin Says Shes Being Dramatic

The cashier was obviously out of line.

If you’re texting between every item and making customers wait while you finish conversations with coworkers, you’re not really doing your job.

That said, I’d probably give her the benefit of the doubt once before filing a complaint.

Everyone has bad days, and it’s possible this was a one-time thing.

But if this shopper goes back next week and finds the cashier doing the exact same thing, then a complaint would be completely justified.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter