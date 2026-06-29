She Gave Her Parents a Simple Heads Up Before the Road Trip — Their Reaction Was Completely Over the Top

Road trips are a lot of fun, but some people get annoyed when someone in the car has to stop to use the bathroom.

What would you do if, on the morning of a road trip with your parents, you found that you were having digestive problems, and when you told them about it, they freaked out and yelled at you for the inconvenience?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, so now she feels bad for causing problems, but she doesn’t want to miss the road trip to see her siblings.

Personally, I can’t believe that her parents are so awful. She should drive herself, or skip the trip entirely. Read through the full story and see what you think about it.

AITAH for telling my parents I was having digestive problems? I’m 20f, my parents are in their 50s, and I have a younger sibling.

What a terrible time for digestive issues.

We’re going on a road trip. The morning of the road trip, I woke up with an upset stomach. It hurt, but was feeling better each time I went to the bathroom; I didn’t think I was sick as it seemed to be something I ate that I just had to get out of my system, but we were going to be leaving for a ~five hour car journey.

Restroom breaks on a road trip can be annoying, but that is just part of the experience.

Normally I wouldn’t need to stop for the bathroom at all but in light of my stomach I figured I’d tell my parents so that if I asked to stop several times they wouldn’t be annoyed at me. For context, my parents would get angry at my siblings and I whenever we needed to go to the bathroom as a child. I remember them screaming at us for accidents and policing how often we could go at home.

Wow, her parents are beyond mean about this.

When I was eight, my mother told me I ruined her evening because we had spent two hours driving to a restaurant to visit her friends and, after getting there, I asked her to take me to the bathroom. So, I have a vested interest in avoiding bathrooms. Normally I fast and dehydrate myself before going out with them but Immodium takes a while to start and I was already having an upset stomach.

I would definitely not go on the trip with them.

So, I told my parents just so that they know, I have an upset stomach, it seems to be on the mend but this is just so that they understand that I’m not trying to be annoying if I ask to stop several times. They both started yelling at me that I ruined their trip because now they have to be worried about my stomach, and that I ‘should’ve planned better.’

I wonder if her stomach issues are caused by the stress her parents caused growing up.

I told them that I don’t know what I was supposed to plan as my stomach felt fine last night. I also had abdominal surgery some months ago that also messes with my digestion occasionally and there’s really not much I can do when it decides to act up–but due to the fact that I was feeling okay last night, I didn’t think to account for it.

Maybe she should drive herself just to avoid her parents.

I asked if they would’ve preferred I didn’t tell them anything and they said yes, that I was wrong for not just keeping it to myself and holding it for the car journey. Honestly I don’t mind annoying my parents but this trip was for my sibling’s 18th birthday and I feel badly for causing tension when it’s supposed to be a happy time. AITA?

I can’t believe that her parents are acting like this. It is borderline abusive and not something she should have to put up with, especially as an adult.

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Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this awful story.

This is downright abusive.

Here is someone who is upset with the parents on her behalf.

Her parents traumatized her for sure.

She really should just stay home.

This commenter says to never speak to the parents again.

There is simply no excuse for their behavior. She should cancel the trip immediately. Honestly, she couldn’t be blamed if she never wanted to get in the car with them again.

It is hard to imagine how any parent could treat their child like this. They’d better hope that they never need help with the bathroom when they get older, though that would be karmic.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.