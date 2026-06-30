She Rejected a Guy for a Second Date Because She Doesn’t Want Kids. His Reaction Left Her Stunned.

Do first dates really need to be this intense?

I always thought that the initial meeting between two interested parties should be light and easy-going.

What do you like to do for fun?

What’s your favorite movie?

Those kinds of things…

But I guess there are new dating rules, folks!

A woman wrote the story below and talked about how her first date with a fella went off the rails.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for tricking/misleading a guy into thinking I want kids? “I went on a date with a guy I met off a dating app (let’s call him Mark). Mark seemed really good on paper – good looking, tall, good job, great conversation, funny etc. However, there wasn’t anything about kids on his profile. I, myself, don’t want kids.

It’s rough out there in the dating world!

I have also learned, unfortunately, that a lot of guys will lie about this because they think I’ll “change my mind”, or in their brains they think they’re just so amazing they’ll magically convince me otherwise or some other stuff like that. So I never ask guys straight up. During the date, he asked me what I’ve been up to. I answered that I helped host a birthday party for my niece. I talked about what a cutie she is, how she’s so sweet and so perfect and how I had a such a good time with her (all true, by the way). THEN, because I saw the opportunity, I asked him about his view about kids. He said that he loves kids, and that he’s looking forward to having kids of his own.

There’s nothing wrong with being honest…

At the end of the date, I let him down very gently that I didn’t want a second date because we’re incompatible. He asked why. I told him the truth – he says he wants kids. I don’t. He then told me he was lying. He doesn’t actually really want kids. He’s ambivalent and could go either way.

She’s not buying it!

I don’t believe him. And even if that was true, that would mean he was lying to me before, which is a red flag anyway. So still, not going to work out. He says I was the one showing red flags first. I was putting pressure on him to answer in a certain way otherwise he wouldn’t get a second date. That by purposefully telling that story, and then asking him about kids, I was forcing him to answer a certain way and misleading him into believing that I want kids. He thinks I tricked him into giving the “wrong” answer.

To each their own…

I don’t think there’s a “wrong” or “right” answer, and I think it’s concerning he thinks there is. I do admit I may have misled him, but I think that’s on him for making assumptions. I never did say I wanted kids. Only that I adore my niece, and that’s entirely true. I do also admit I do this on purpose, because I don’t want guys to give me an answer they think I want. AITA for misleading a guy into thinking I want kids when I don’t?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

And this person spoke up.

Well, that was interesting…

I think people need to ease into these kinds of serious conversations after they get to know someone for a bit…

But that’s just me!

Today’s dating world…it’s not for the weak!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.