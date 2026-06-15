She Said No to Co-Owning Her Roommate’s Car Because She Couldn’t Afford It — Now She’s Being Called a Freeloader

Friendships can get complicated when money gets involved.

In this story, a woman refused to co-own her roommate’s car because she was struggling financially.

Even though she helped with gas, cooking, and expenses, her roommate felt taken advantage of.

Now, their once close friendship has become tense and uncomfortable.

If you were in her shoes, would you agree to the roommate’s offer?

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not co-owning my roommate’s car and now she says I was using her? I (18F) used to live with my roommate (19F). We were best friends before all of this. She was having problems with her old roommate. I let her move in with me. We were really close. We would go grocery shopping together. I would cook most of the food and bring it to her. We just did a lot together.

This teenage girl often borrows her roommate’s car with her permission.

She has a car. I do not. She would let me use it sometimes. I always asked first. I never just took it or anything. Then, she asked if I would co-own her car. She wanted me to split the payments with her. Everything is in her name.

She refused to co-own it with her roommate.

I told her I could not. I was struggling financially. I was also helping pay for my mom’s medical bills. I did not have extra money like that. She said I could do payment plans with her. I still said I could not commit to that.

She promised to share gas and expenses instead.

Instead, I told her I would always ask before using the car and would always put gas in it. I said I would also pay half of any repairs or expenses if they came up. I also cooked most of the meals. I helped out a lot around the apartment.

Now, things between them are tense.

Now, she is saying I was “using her.” She says I was taking advantage of her car. Now, things are really tense between us. So. AITA for not agreeing to co-own her car? I also want to know if what I did was fair.

Wow, that escalated quickly. OP’s roommate kinda made a big deal out of it.

I mean, she proposed a setup, so she should have been ready to hear a yes or a no.

OP set a clear boundary and still offered to help in other ways. Oh well, money really can mess up a good friendship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

You don’t need to be part of it, says this one.

This person offers some sound advice.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

When you make a proposal, do not always expect a “yes.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.