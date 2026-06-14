She Said the Couple Next Door Was Spying on Her. They Were Just Doing Laundry.

Some neighbors create problems where none exist.

This man was simply trying to get through a long evening of laundry with his girlfriend. Since the apartment complex had limited machines, they had to go back and forth multiple times, walking past a neighbor’s unit. Eventually, the neighbor confronted them about “invading her privacy.”

This is a relatable story because shared spaces naturally mean people will cross paths. And not everyone has the same expectations about privacy. Read the full story below and weigh in.

Neighbor leaves door wide open and yells at us for doing lots of trips to laundry room Kinda just want reassurance that I’m not the jerk here and how to proceed. I have a neighbor who constantly leaves their door wide open. My GF and I had a lot of laundry to do tonight, and the apartment has limited machines. So we were taking a lot of trips back and forth, passing her apartment.

This man was yelled at by her neighbor for walking past her apartment multiple times.

On one of the last trips, she pops out and yells at us for walking past her apartment all night. She says we were staring inside and doing this every night (we don’t). I’m sure we took passing glances as we were walking but not intentionally. She was very upset at us and started staring us down as we finished walking to the laundry room.

Now, he’s wondering if he should have taken a different path instead.

Should we have taken a different path to the laundry machines with no open doors? Why didn’t she shut the door if we were bugging her? I don’t know, I have lots of anxiety about this stuff. I don’t want her to bug out because she sees me sitting on my bench outside. This was my first time living somewhere without a bad neighbor. It was nice while it lasted.

Walking past a neighbor’s apartment to access a shared laundry room is a normal part of apartment living. And occasional glances while passing by are unavoidable. If the neighbor was uncomfortable with people seeing inside her unit, she should have kept her doors closed. It’s as simple as that!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Some people just love making small things a lot more complicated. Let’s see what others have to say.

Plain and simple.

Here’s a suggestion.

Lol. Why not?

Here’s a petty revenge idea.

And lastly, another valid point.

You shouldn’t have to tiptoe around someone else’s insecurity.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.