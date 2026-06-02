She Thought She Landed a Dream Roommate—Until a Freeloading Boyfriend Secretly Moved Into the Apartment

Couples who spend a disproportionate amount of time at one person’s place can be the bane of any good roommate’s existence. No matter how great the partner may be, ultimately, their names aren’t the ones of the lease.

What would you do if your roommate’s boyfriend took it upon himself to start hanging around all the time? One woman recently aired her grievances about this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not wanting my roommates boyfriend to live with us over half of the month?

I (23F) moved in with my (21F) roommate back in September of 2025.

She’s a fine roommate, I wish she would clean more and whatever, but the biggest issue I’m having currently is how much her boyfriend is around.

Ah, a tale as old as time.

She didn’t even mention she had a boyfriend before I moved in, and now he stays over over half of the days in our apartment.

Is this something fair to do to another roommate, and am I allowed to complain about it?

If he’s not paying rent, she can complain all she wants.

I am neurodivergent and when I bring up conflict I tend to believe its all my fault, so I’m really not sure if this is just something I’m having a big reaction about or if it isn’t appropriate.

It just doesn’t seem fair to let your boyfriend live with us half of the month, because I never agreed to living with a man or any additional person.

Most people would agree with this point.

Also would like to point out men make me extremely uncomfortable because of past issues, which is something I have communicated with my roommate since before I moved in.

so, AITA or is this valid?

Unfortunately this is an all too common issue, especially among women in their 20s.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit could offer any wise words on this.

The comments section immediately had some pretty strong opinions.



Many offered some tactical advice.



And were disgusted by the boyfriend’s behavior.



Someone else hinted at escalating the situation.



But another pointed to the easiest way to solve it.



In a small apartment, three is most DEFINITELY a crowd.