She Told Her Doctor She Stopped Receiving Her Free Medication Months Ago — His Secretary Accused Her of Lying

When something has worked the same way for years, most people stop questioning it.

That’s exactly what happened to this patient, who had been seeing the same doctor for more than a decade.

Part of that arrangement included free medication provided through a program connected to the doctor’s office.

However, after months of hearing that the free boxes weren’t available, the patient simply accepted it and started paying out of pocket.

Then a routine appointment took an unexpected turn when the doctor realized she had no idea any of this had been happening.

Read on to see what happened.

AITAH for telling my doctor I haven’t been getting the free meds I usually get ? I go to a certain doctor every three months. I have known this doctor for probably over a decade now, so I trust her. I even have her personal number in case of emergencies. She has a deal with a lab where if I buy a box of the medicine, I can bring her the receipt and the empty box and get another box for free. However, for the last about 6 months, I haven’t gotten free boxes. Her secretary always says they’re not available, or they’ll be there next month etc. I had no reason to question this so I simply bought whatever I needed and didn’t mention it to my doctor.

She was forced to say something last time.

The last time I went in, the doctor wanted to only prescribe me two boxes (30 pills each) because she said I’ll get the other one for free anyways. I told her to please put the three boxes for the three months since there are no more free ones. She was shocked by this and asked her secretary why she hasn’t been giving me any medicine. I told her I had stopped counting on the free boxes since it had been so long since I got one. The secretary was very defensive about this and made an excuse. Imagine my surprise when this time; yes there’s actually a free box for me.

Now, she’s not looking forward to going back.

I don’t know if she had been lying or not. I didn’t say it to accuse her. I only said it because I wanted my prescription to be complete since I have to submit it to my insurance. When I was paying, the secretary was very angry with me and accused me of lying. I had the WhatsApp chats showing she hadn’t given me a free box since last year. I showed her and she was even angrier. I have an appointment soon and I am dreading going back, which sucks because this doctor is usually a safe space for me. AITA?

Eek! What a terrible situation.

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Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This reader thinks there’s more to it.

According to this comment, she knows who to tell.

That’s an interesting thought.

Yet another person who thinks the secretary is scamming.

Of course this isn’t the patient’s fault.

She didn’t accuse anyone of anything. She simply explained that she hadn’t been receiving the free medication and needed a complete prescription to get through the next few months.

If the secretary had been lying or doing something else she wasn’t supposed to be doing, then she brought this situation on herself.

Plus, the doctor was going to find out eventually. It just happened to come up because the patient answered a question honestly during a routine appointment.

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