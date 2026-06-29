She Uses a Nickname Online to Protect Her Unique Name — Her Boyfriend Says It Feels Like She’s Hiding Their Relationship

Posting on social media can be fun, but it also puts a lot of information about you out on the internet, which many people don’t like.

What would you do if you had a very unique name, so you didn’t like posting it online, but your boyfriend got upset about it because he thought that it meant you were hiding your relationship?

That is the dilemma that the young lady in this story is facing, and while she doesn’t want to upset her relationship, she also doesn’t want her personal information online, so she doesn’t know what to do.

I think she is being very reasonable about setting this type of boundary. And, if he doesn’t like it, then he can leave. Read through the full story below and see what you think about the situation.

AITAH for not wanting to disclose my unique name I have a unique first name (literally the only one in the country and maybe the world), and so, I try not to post my full first name anywhere online or in the world publicly.

I can see where this will be a problem.

All it takes is a google search of my first name to find out lots of information about me like where I live, my phone number, my workplace, and lots of other things. I also have a sensitive job that requires me to be careful what I post online. My BF is a writer and makes public posts quite a lot. He has one of the most common first names there is. He asks me regularly if he can post pictures and stuff we did.

He is right that people could find it if they wanted, but she is right that there is no reason to make it easier on people.

I always tell him of course, but ask him to use my nickname, which is one letter. We keep having fights about this. He thinks there’s no point in trying to conceal my name because people can find anyone anyway and I’m not safe from that in the first place. He also thinks that I’m being paranoid and nobody would even bother to look me up.

That is pretty insecure, especially if she doesn’t post using her full first name online at all.

He says the fact that I ask him to use my nickname instead of my full name is an indication that I’m ashamed of my relationship with him and I don’t want to be publicly associated with him. I tried to tell him I don’t mind being publicly associated with him, I simply don’t want my full first name to be publicly available, and that’s not about him.

It is her name; she can be as private about it as she would like.

He told me that it should be about both of us and that it feels terrible to him that I’m “living in fear and paranoia” that’s affecting him. Am I crazy for not wanting to post my full first name? Is using a single letter nickname hurtful and shaming to my BF? AITA?

It really isn’t up to him, and even if he is entirely right, that doesn’t mean she has to be comfortable with posting her name.

Take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

She isn’t asking him not to post about their relationship. She just doesn’t want him to use her name. Why is that a big deal?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Privacy is more important than ever.

Her reasons aren’t really relevant. She doesn’t want her name online, so he shouldn’t post it.

Why is he making such a big deal out of this?

Being safe online makes sense. Especially with such a unique name.

She really doesn’t need a reason for not wanting her name published online. He just needs to respect her decision. While he may be right that she will still be findable on social media without the name, she doesn’t want it to be easier.

It really comes down to an issue of respect. She has a boundary in place (for herself and others), and he needs to respect it. Unfortunately, it is not clear that he is going to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.