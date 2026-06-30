She Was Bragging About Her Hardworking Fiancé—Until His Brother Couldn’t Take the Guilt and Exposed His Real Location

Sitting across from someone who’s praising a person for a quality they faked is one of the most uncomfortable positions you can find yourself in.

The man in this story faced that same choice after his sibling lied to his fiancée about why he missed their anniversary dinner.

His sibling told her that work called him in for a grueling shift, but in reality, the two were living it up at a baseball game.

Once his sibling realized how badly he screwed up, he begged him to stay quiet.

But when the fiancée started gushing about how “dedicated and hardworking” her partner was, the man finally reached his limit and told her the truth.

Now the wedding’s off and the entire family is mad.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my brother’s fiancée why he really missed their anniversary My brother told his fiancée he missed their anniversary dinner because he got called into work. I knew that wasn’t true because he was with me at a baseball game.

From the start, his brother wanted him to cover for him.

He begged me not to say anything because he’d already lied and “it would only make things worse.”

So finally, he couldn’t hold back the truth any longer.

A few days later, his fiancée was talking about how lucky she was to have someone who cared so much about his job, and I couldn’t keep my mouth shut. I told her where he actually was.

This had some pretty big consequences.

She immediately left, and now their wedding is on hold. My brother says I ruined his relationship over “one stupid lie,” and my parents think I should’ve stayed out of it because it wasn’t my business. I think she deserved to know she was being lied to. AITA?

His brother could have just told the truth from the start, but guess he didn’t think of that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

What did Reddit have to say?

This was pretty much the definition of his business.

Someone who lies about something like this presents some serious red flags.

This user doubts whether this marriage would have panned out.

Sometimes snitching is justified.

If the lie was really that stupid and small, it wouldn’t have blown up the engagement.

The fiancée didn’t put the wedding on hold because she found out her partner went to a baseball game. She put it on hold because a man who lies about something like this would have no hesitation lying about other things too.

His sibling asking him to carry his dirty secret was just plain unfair from the start.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who spent nearly 3 decades climbing the ladder at work only to be fired in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.