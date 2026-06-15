She Was Running a D&D Session When Her Friends Stopped Paying Attention — So She Ended It and Walked Out

People tend to underestimate how much work goes into planning things for others.

This young woman spent days preparing a Dungeons & Dragons session for her friends, complete with maps and custom quests designed specifically for the group.

At first, everyone everyone seemed excited to play.

But, the session slowly fell apart as people started talking over her, scrolling on their phones, and paying attention only when it was their turn.

By the end of the night, she felt so overwhelmed that she packed up her things and left.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for ignoring my friends after they had “too much fun” at our DnD-Session? I (F18) am the Dungeon Master of our Dungeons and Dragons group. For the people who are not familiar with DnD, it´s basically a game where you´re going on adventures with a character you build yourself and there is one person who tells a story like an open world video game. In this case I am the Dungeon Master (the storyteller) and my friends play after my story. It takes a lot of time to create this world for them and plan out the NPCs and the choices they can make, I always start planning days before our next session.

She spent a lot of time preparing for the game.

This time I set up a whole new part of the story and put a lot of effort into creating something exiting for them, with a hand-made map, pictures of the creatures they have to face and their own side-quest that fits to the backstory of every character. The start of the session went pretty well, everyone had fun with the new characters I played out and it was very funny. I noticed that another friend of mine (F17) started to distract the others with random sidetracks that had nothing to do with the game. It got so much worse, one started learning a language on their phone, while the others talked over me and did not listen to me at all anymore. The only time they listened was when it was their turn, which is not productive at all because it´s a group game and everything connects in a way.

By this point, everyone was out of control.

It got to a point where they did not care at all about if I´m talking or not, one started to take a nap and the other two laughed and talked over me while I tried to communicate with one across the room, which led to me not understanding a thing they said. And when one guy (my Crush also) started to simply refuse playing as a joke, I broke off the game. I felt like crap and was really close to crying because I was really overstimulated and felt like all the effort I made was a waste of time, so I started to shut down and ignored everything around me. Suddenly some of them cared. My best friend started to ask if I am okay and my Crush tried to make me laugh, but I did not talk to them at all and packed up my stuff. Another friend of mine also said, “I´m sorry, but then again I´m not.”

Frustrated, she ignored everyone for awhile.

Like…why would you say that. I ignored my whole group until I finally got home. I texted a few of them and tried to communicate my feelings but did not get an apology from one of them. My Crush was the only one who at least tried to make me feel better and gave me an honest feedback, saying that it was not my fault at all and that I still did great and that he had fun. My best friend ghosted me and told me afterwards that I was overreacting for being mad like that 5 hours after it happened. AITA?

Wow! Her friends sound very immature.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what’s going on.

This is a really good point.

For this reader, it all boils down to maturity.

Here’s a good question.

Yet another person who thinks the friends just wanted to hang out.

This feels like a big misunderstanding.

The Dungeon Master clearly put a lot of work into the game and expected everyone to stay engaged, but it sounds like most of the group treated the session as a casual excuse to hang out with friends.

In fact, it almost seems as if she should’ve made it clear from the beginning that she wanted a more serious game and expected everyone to stay focused.

So, nobody’s really the bad guy here. They all just simply showed up with very different expectations for the evening.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.