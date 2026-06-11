June 11, 2026 at 5:55 pm

‘Sir, This Is a Pizza Place’: Employee Hangs Up After Customer Argues Prices and Requests a Grocery Errand

by Heather Hall

pizza employee taking order

Shutterstock

With some customers, you can tell right away they’re going to be a problem.

So, what would you do if a customer was rude and called you a liar, then started demanding a service the business doesn’t even offer? Would you try to explain it to them? Or would you simply end the call?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t help but hang up on the guy. Here’s what happened.

First time I ever hung up on a customer

A gentleman called in to place an order, and from the first 20 seconds of the call, I knew it was gonna be a problem.

He was extremely condescending and kept implying I was lying when I tried to tell him the correct price of a deal he swore was $3 cheaper (yanno, carry-out vs. delivery price).

Then, once we’re over that issue, here comes this gold:

The customer had an unreasonable request.

Customer: I need celery with my hot wings.

Me: Sir, we’re a pizza shop, we don’t have celery here.

C: Yeah, I’m not stupid. You can stop at the grocery store for me.

Then, he got very loud.

Me: I’m sorry, but we’re not going to ha-

C: I SAID YOU CAN STOP AT THE GROCERY STORE FOR ME, GIRL!

Yep, click. My shift lead, as soon as I did it, goes, “I would’ve hung up 2 minutes sooner.”

LOL! So no worries about getting in trouble, but dang, I ran out of patience.

Wow! That guy takes the cake for entitled behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit would’ve handled the call.

This reader doesn’t understand the connection.

Hung Up Sir, This Is a Pizza Place: Employee Hangs Up After Customer Argues Prices and Requests a Grocery Errand

According to this comment, they hang up on multiple people a month.

Hung Up 1 Sir, This Is a Pizza Place: Employee Hangs Up After Customer Argues Prices and Requests a Grocery Errand

This is really dark and not funny.

Hung Up 2 Sir, This Is a Pizza Place: Employee Hangs Up After Customer Argues Prices and Requests a Grocery Errand

Here’s someone who hung up on someone in front of their manager.

Hung Up 3 Sir, This Is a Pizza Place: Employee Hangs Up After Customer Argues Prices and Requests a Grocery Errand

Most people would’ve done the same. That guy sounds so unreasonable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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