‘Sir, This Is a Pizza Place’: Employee Hangs Up After Customer Argues Prices and Requests a Grocery Errand

With some customers, you can tell right away they’re going to be a problem.

So, what would you do if a customer was rude and called you a liar, then started demanding a service the business doesn’t even offer? Would you try to explain it to them? Or would you simply end the call?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t help but hang up on the guy. Here’s what happened.

First time I ever hung up on a customer A gentleman called in to place an order, and from the first 20 seconds of the call, I knew it was gonna be a problem. He was extremely condescending and kept implying I was lying when I tried to tell him the correct price of a deal he swore was $3 cheaper (yanno, carry-out vs. delivery price). Then, once we’re over that issue, here comes this gold:

The customer had an unreasonable request.

Customer: I need celery with my hot wings. Me: Sir, we’re a pizza shop, we don’t have celery here. C: Yeah, I’m not stupid. You can stop at the grocery store for me.

Then, he got very loud.

Me: I’m sorry, but we’re not going to ha- C: I SAID YOU CAN STOP AT THE GROCERY STORE FOR ME, GIRL! Yep, click. My shift lead, as soon as I did it, goes, “I would’ve hung up 2 minutes sooner.” LOL! So no worries about getting in trouble, but dang, I ran out of patience.

Wow! That guy takes the cake for entitled behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit would’ve handled the call.

This reader doesn’t understand the connection.

According to this comment, they hang up on multiple people a month.

This is really dark and not funny.

Here’s someone who hung up on someone in front of their manager.

Most people would’ve done the same. That guy sounds so unreasonable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.