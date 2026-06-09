Sister Destroys Brother’s Hearing Aids, Then Blames Him for Being Upset

It is always nice when a sibling comes home for a visit, but it can also lead to some conflict if people don’t respect each other’s space.

What would you do if your sister came home and she kept trying to take your hearing aids for some reason, even though you told her not to, and at some point she actually broke them?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he got understandably upset with her. She promised to replace them within two weeks if he didn’t tell his parents, but he isn’t having it and has banned her from his room. Now he wonders if he has overreacted.

Personally, I think that his parents need to know right away, so they can deal with the issue. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for kicking my sister out of my room because she broke my hearing aids? Uh, hello! here’s the background: I’m 17(M) and I recently got hearing aids cuz my hearing is degrading.

Why is his sister messing with his hearing aids?

My sister (21F) came back home for the summer, she sleeps on a air mattress in my room. We never told her about the hearing aids so it was a shock to her. She continually starred at my hearing aids and took them while I was showering without permission.

He had a very long night.

I’ve told her to stop multiple times already. Yesterday was her birthday and our family went all out for it. She invited all her childhood friends to celebrate. I barely slept the night before because I was playing games with my friends until 7 am, maybe 8. I didn’t feel tired until 11ish.(Yes, I know how dumb it looks now that I’m typing it).

What were his sister and friends doing?

I didn’t really know when the party began, so I thought 4 PM would most likely be the time it began. I thought I could squeeze in a quick, 3-4 hour nap before getting ready for the party. I ended up waking up at 3 PM, and with my blurry vision, saw my sister and her friends scurry away from my room.

Nobody likes being watched when they sleep.

It instantly woke me up because I was, and still am embarrassed at people watched me sleep. It didn’t take me long to realize that the party already started. I took a bath and I was about to pick up my hearing aids from the table until I realized they weren’t there.

Well, I’m sure he knows exactly what happened to them.

I thought, “Huh, that’s strange, I swear I put them-” I look at the ground and I see my hearing aids on the opposite side of the table and they were broken. I didn’t know what to do, so I just stayed in my room until the party was over.

At least she admitted it, I guess.

Maybe a good 3 hours passed and my sister came in. I didn’t even know she was in the room until she tapped my shoulder. She apologized for breaking my hearing aids. She said that her friend’s wanted to see me because it’s been a while, so she took them to my room and also showed them my hearing aids.

I can see how this was an accident, but she shouldn’t have been messing with them.

In her words, they slipped and she caught them by slamming them to the edge of the table (how does one slam the thing their trying to catch against the edge of the table to catch it??). I couldn’t hear most of when she was saying, so 90% of the stuff spoken was “HUH?”

He can’t go two weeks without his hearing aids.

She began to beg and even said she’ll buy me new ones in 2~ weeks. I crashed out right there and told her that from the day she walked back into the house, I told her not to touch them especially when I was sleeping.

It is no surprise that he is so upset.

Not only did she not listen, she brought her friends to my room while I was sleeping, took my hearing aids out of the case to show her friends and ended up breaking them. I took her air mattress and put it in the living room. I think she tried to defend herself but again, I could barely hear anything.

She just doesn’t want him to tell their parents.

One thing I did manage to make out was her saying I’m being a jerk now and taking things too far. That she could easily buy a new pair when she gets her paycheck in 2 weeks and that’s the reason I’m making this long post because I’m afraid I could have taken things a bit too far. AITA?

It is good that she admitted what she did and apologized, but they need to tell their parents so they can deal with it. Maybe they can get the hearing aids repaired or something. How he reacted is not a surprise or an overreaction, really.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter sums it up nicely.

Wow, I didn’t realize they cost this much.

Here is someone asking a good question.

This person says it wasn’t a real accident. She should have listened to his warnings.

Hearing aids can be very expensive.

What is so interesting about hearing aids that she couldn’t resist looking at them? She refused to listen to him when he asked her to leave them alone, and now she has to suffer the consequences.

He should tell their parents and let them decide what to do as a punishment. I wouldn’t want her in my room either, though.