‘Stop Nagging Me!’: Husband Explodes After Leaving New Refrigerator Sitting For Over a Week

Problems usually don’t go away just because you ignore them.

This woman learned that after a brand-new refrigerator spent more than a week sitting in her living room instead of her kitchen.

Her husband decided against paying extra to have it installed because he believed they could move it themselves.

When it became clear that the job was bigger than expected, she asked him to figure out a solution while she focused on work.

Now the refrigerator still hasn’t moved and her husband is upset because she finally told him he needed to come up with another plan.

Read on to learn the whole story.

AITA I told my husband to find another solution to moving the refrigerator We bought a new refrigerator, and it was delivered last week. It’s been sitting in the living room since Thursday of last week. My husband didn’t want to pay €400 to have someone bring it into the kitchen for us, so it’s just sitting in the living room. It’s much heavier than he expected, though I did try to warn him it was going to be heavy.

She waited a few days and then nudged him.

Seeing that this was going to be an issue, I bought an appliance dolly so we can move the fridge. Since he’s unemployed, I asked him to deal with figuring out a solution for getting it into the kitchen since I spend all my time working. Last weekend, I didn’t go for a big grocery shop because I thought we’d be moving the fridge into the kitchen, and I didn’t want to have a lot of perishable items to transfer over. Since the fridge has been sitting there for the full week, we’ve been eating fast food a lot, and we don’t really have the money for that. On Wednesday, I gently nudged him and said, “Hey, we really need to get this set up, especially since we’re supposed to be going away for the weekend, and I’d like to have it done before then.”

He keeps giving the same excuse.

My husband keeps saying he’s waiting for our neighbor to get home so he can ask the neighbor to help, but he hasn’t been home all week. I just went into his office and scolded him because I need him to get this done. He hasn’t even taken the dolly out of the box, and it’s been sitting there since Monday. Now he’s mad and giving me the silent treatment because of what I said to him, which was, “I need you to find another solution because I want to have the refrigerator out of the living room.” We aren’t even going away for the weekend anymore, and now we’re staring down another German weekend. We don’t have food in the house, and I still don’t want to have to buy a lot of food and then transfer it from one fridge to the next. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s so upset. He seems very unwilling to help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would do in her shoes.

Here’s someone with some advice.

This woman does things like this herself.

According to this comment, he’s doing it on purpose.

This reader seems triggered.

The old saying, “if you want something done, do it yourself,” seems pretty relevant here.

The husband decided they didn’t need professional help, but he doesn’t seem very interested in actually solving the problem himself.

And waiting around for a neighbor to appear isn’t much of a plan when the refrigerator has already spent more than a week in the living room.

The wife can keep hoping he’ll suddenly get motivated, or she can start looking for another solution. Whether that means finding other help or paying someone to move it, at least the refrigerator might finally make it to the kitchen.