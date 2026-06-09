June 9, 2026 at 10:15 am

Store Employee Refuses Unusual Request to Walk to Another Restaurant for Customer Order

by Heather Hall

store employee on phone

Shutterstock

Some people take the idea of “customer service” way further than it was ever meant to go.

So, what would you do if someone called your workplace to complain that a neighboring business wasn’t answering their phone, and then asked you to walk over there and place their food order? Would you do it? Or would you refuse and let them know you don’t work for the other business?

In the following story, one shift supervisor finds herself in this situation and explains why she can’t help. Here’s how it played out.

You Are Not A Customer

I’m a Shift Supervisor for a retail drug store chain. On the other side of our parking lot is a casual dining restaurant that’s famous for its pies. We’ll call them Pie Shop for this story.

For a while, Pie Shop was not answering their phones, or their phones were down. Several times a day, we’d get calls from people asking if we knew if Pie Shop was open or why Pie Shop wasn’t answering their phones.

We would say we don’t know, and the customer would understand and hang up. However, one night that was not the case.

The man wanted her to place a food order for him.

I answer the phone one night, and a man on the phone explains that he’s been trying to call Pie Shop for the last half hour. He then asks if I could walk over to Pie Shop and, if they were open, to please put in his dinner order.

I say a polite “no,” and the man starts whining. (The man sounded like he was possibly around 30 or 40 years old)

Man: Why not? I’m hungry!

Me: I work for the Drug Store, not the Pie Shop.

After a few minutes, he finally gave up.

Man: I was going to stop at the drug store to buy something. That makes me a customer of Drug Store. So you have to help me.

Me: If it is something involving the Drug Store, I will be glad to help you. This is not. If Pie Shop is not answering their phone, you need to either find a different place to eat or come to Pie Shop yourself.

The back-and-forth banter of him saying he’s a customer and me saying no went on for the next 2 minutes.

Finally, the guy surrendered but ended the phone call saying if he goes to bed hungry tonight, the fault’s on me.

Wow! That’s some pretty entitled behavior.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s how this person would’ve responded.

No I Wont 3 Store Employee Refuses Unusual Request to Walk to Another Restaurant for Customer Order

This reader dealt with similar calls.

No I Wont 2 Store Employee Refuses Unusual Request to Walk to Another Restaurant for Customer Order

If she did this, it would’ve been epic.

No I Wont 1 Store Employee Refuses Unusual Request to Walk to Another Restaurant for Customer Order

According to this comment, kids act better than that guy.

No I Wont Store Employee Refuses Unusual Request to Walk to Another Restaurant for Customer Order

He had a lot of nerve. It’s a good thing she stood her ground.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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