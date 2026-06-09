Store Employee Refuses Unusual Request to Walk to Another Restaurant for Customer Order

Some people take the idea of “customer service” way further than it was ever meant to go.

So, what would you do if someone called your workplace to complain that a neighboring business wasn’t answering their phone, and then asked you to walk over there and place their food order? Would you do it? Or would you refuse and let them know you don’t work for the other business?

In the following story, one shift supervisor finds herself in this situation and explains why she can’t help. Here’s how it played out.

You Are Not A Customer I’m a Shift Supervisor for a retail drug store chain. On the other side of our parking lot is a casual dining restaurant that’s famous for its pies. We’ll call them Pie Shop for this story. For a while, Pie Shop was not answering their phones, or their phones were down. Several times a day, we’d get calls from people asking if we knew if Pie Shop was open or why Pie Shop wasn’t answering their phones. We would say we don’t know, and the customer would understand and hang up. However, one night that was not the case.

The man wanted her to place a food order for him.

I answer the phone one night, and a man on the phone explains that he’s been trying to call Pie Shop for the last half hour. He then asks if I could walk over to Pie Shop and, if they were open, to please put in his dinner order. I say a polite “no,” and the man starts whining. (The man sounded like he was possibly around 30 or 40 years old) Man: Why not? I’m hungry! Me: I work for the Drug Store, not the Pie Shop.

After a few minutes, he finally gave up.

Man: I was going to stop at the drug store to buy something. That makes me a customer of Drug Store. So you have to help me. Me: If it is something involving the Drug Store, I will be glad to help you. This is not. If Pie Shop is not answering their phone, you need to either find a different place to eat or come to Pie Shop yourself. The back-and-forth banter of him saying he’s a customer and me saying no went on for the next 2 minutes. Finally, the guy surrendered but ended the phone call saying if he goes to bed hungry tonight, the fault’s on me.

Wow! That’s some pretty entitled behavior.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s how this person would’ve responded.

This reader dealt with similar calls.

If she did this, it would’ve been epic.

According to this comment, kids act better than that guy.

He had a lot of nerve. It’s a good thing she stood her ground.