Stranger Helps Shopper in Grocery Store, Leading to an Unexpected Moment After Checkout

Another day, another story of someone who doesn’t work at a grocery store getting mistaken for someone who does work at a grocery store.

It’s a common problem because, in reality, uniforms can sometimes look alike – and sometimes people also just give off that air of authority.

But this story is different.

Because instead of ending with confusion or embarrassment, this story ended with something else entirely.

Read on to find out what happened.

I didn’t tell her I don’t work here Quite a few years ago I worked at Radio Shack and we wore dress pants with a white long sleeve shirt. One day I left after my shift (about 3pm) and had to do some grocery shopping before going home. While walking through the aisle a young girl came up to me asking where to find a couple things.

Let’s see how this person responded to the girl’s query.

Since I was also a chef at the time, I knew where even the most obscure items were located. She showed me her list and we walked around together getting everything she needed, including a couple oddball items she had no clue about. She was about to walk away and stared to study my shirt then asked where my name badge was.

Read on to find out what happened next.

Then, immediately it dawned on her that I didn’t work there. She was so impressed I took the time to help her that she gave me her number. Yes, I called her and we went out on a date, then many more after that.

It’s really nice that this story had a happy ending.

Because this mistake happens so frequently, but the outcomes are definitely variable.

This is absolutely the mark of a genuinely kind person, it’s no wonder she gave him her number.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person had a similar experience to share.

While others commended his niceness.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought people give off vibes that lead to this occurrence.

It’s always nice to be nice, and this guy got some positive karma thrown his way.

And it’s an easy mistake to make, when a person is dressed up for work, so it’s understandable that the girl would be bowled-over when she realised that the nice guy who helped her didn’t actually work there after all.

Let’s hope they lived happily ever after.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.