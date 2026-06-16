Student Lands Major Opportunity Through High School, but Frenemies Try to Take It From Her

Everything- including the most microscopic stakes, can feel life or death as a teenager. And often times, it can be difficult to tell whether your “friends” are actually there to help or hinder you.

What would you do if you received an incredible opportunity that your peers were immediately all jealous of? And how would you handle them trying to pressure you to give it up? One girl recently fretted about her situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for not giving up my spot because my friends were not there?

My school was holding an event and I wanted to be an escort for it.

I applied with some of my friends, but then they backed out, but I wanted to socialize and possibly form new friendships.

Sounds like a valid enough reason.

Now I got a call from a girl that was also my friend, but somebody I actually liked.

She was a very good friend, I used to play games with her and i just valued her a lot but then we grew distant because of exams and stuff.

As friendships often tend to go.

We just recently started talking a little again.

She didn’t get a spot for the escorting thing although she did apply.

She called me asking if I really wanted to go and if i was 100% sure.

This girl sounds like she may have some possible ulterior motives.

Then she brought up “you know your friends Dash and Hunter are not going?” and I said yes I’m fully aware.

Now I really wanted to go and I’m not just going to compromise for somebody else.

But, this puts me in a tough spot because now I’ll have to deal with her friends that she originally wanted to go with, and they may treat me badly in the event itself, AITA?

Ah, the trials and tribulations of high school.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Let’s see if the good people of Reddit could offer any much-needed words of wisdom here.

The comments immediately provided some tough love.



Others kept their advice plain and simple.



Someone else gave some much-needed reassurance.



Another person made a very valid point.



And some helpful solutions were even offered.



Peer pressure is never worth it, but especially not here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.