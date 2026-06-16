Group Project Partner Caused a Financial Loss and Won’t Pay His Share — She’s Stuck With the Bill

Things can get pretty testy between folks when there’s a dispute over money…

And that’s putting it lightly.

Chances are pretty good that you know some folks who have had a falling out over an unpaid debt, right?

You bet!

In this story, a person talked about why they’re having a tiff with someone who expects them to chip in some money for something they don’t think they should be responsible for.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to contribute to an unexpected charge of a group project? “Our group of 6 recently wrapped up a project that used Google Cloud Platform. One of the members, let’s call him James, accidentally left billing enabled after we finished and got charged $60. He said he remembers turning it off, honest mistake. He was upfront about it and offered to cover it himself entirely. The rest of the group, who’ve all been close with each other since high school, immediately said they’d split it. saying “we win together, we lose together!” and assumed everyone was on board. He thanked them, they said you’re welcome.

Well…not everyone is always on board with these kinds of things…

I’m not as close with everyone,, I was recruited into the group, so, not wanting to pay I said “nice gesture but I’m not comfortable contributing, I don’t think this cost should be shared.” I can afford it, I’m just not responsible. Another member, say Jenny, who I’m actually closest to in the group and genuinely value our friendship reacted to my message with a dislike emoji.

Not everyone has money to throw around…

I DM her and said something like “he acknowledged that it was his mistake and he offered to take the hit. Money may not be an issue for you but that doesn’t apply to everyone.” She replies “it’s a group project, it’s basic etiquette to share costs equally, even when things go wrong.” I haven’t replied since, I disagree.

It’s a small amount to pay.

Before this, we all had agreed on splitting expected project costs. This wasn’t one of them. The others offering to contribute is charity work, nobody was actually obligated to. Each person’s share would’ve been $10. I don’t want this to affect things with Jenny, I also don’t think I was wrong.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Here’s what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re to blame.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, the results from commenters seem to be pretty mixed on this one.

And it’s a pretty tricky situation, so that makes sense.

One thing’s for sure: this person isn’t having it!

They’re not backing down from refusing to help pay for this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.