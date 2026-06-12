June 11, 2026 at 9:21 pm

Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

by Heide Lazaro

Woman drinking from a mug while sitting on her couch

Pexels/Reddit

Celebrities aren’t always as nice as they seem.

In this story, a student was visiting a TV station on a school trip when a celebrity suddenly targeted her.

Out of nowhere, the celebrity threw a mug at her while yelling about cold water in her dressing room.

Apparently, the star thought she was an intern and decided to lash out at her.

Wow! Some people, right? Check out the full details below.

I’m not an intern

Many moons ago, I was visiting a TV station on a school trip with my media class.

A certain now-disgraced celebrity stormed out of her dressing room with a mug.

She zeroed in on me for some reason and threw her mug at my head.

She screamed, “I said cold water! I expect cold water in my dressing room when I get back!”

She stormed off.

No one believes her whenever she says that this celebrity is a bad person.

To this day, the only people who believe it ever happened are the students and professor who were with me.

For years, no one believed me when I said she was an awful human being.

Karma has proven me right. No, I will not say who.

This person has filed defamation lawsuits to overcome her fall from grace.

Whoa, that must have been terrifying and surreal.

Throwing a mug at a student is completely out of line, no matter who you are or who you think you are!

Looks like karma eventually caught up with that behavior. Now, I’m curious who this celebrity is.

Care to guess?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person is already taking a guess.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 1.33.01 PM Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

Short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 1.33.36 PM Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

Here’s another opinion.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 1.34.19 PM Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 1.34.34 PM Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

Lastly, this one makes another judgment.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 1.34.48 PM Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

It seems like not every celebrity deserves their reputation.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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