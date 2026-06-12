Student’s School Trip Ends in Tears After Famous Celebrity Mistakenly Lashes Out at Her

Celebrities aren’t always as nice as they seem.

In this story, a student was visiting a TV station on a school trip when a celebrity suddenly targeted her.

Out of nowhere, the celebrity threw a mug at her while yelling about cold water in her dressing room.

Apparently, the star thought she was an intern and decided to lash out at her.

Wow! Some people, right? Check out the full details below.

I’m not an intern Many moons ago, I was visiting a TV station on a school trip with my media class. A certain now-disgraced celebrity stormed out of her dressing room with a mug. She zeroed in on me for some reason and threw her mug at my head. She screamed, “I said cold water! I expect cold water in my dressing room when I get back!” She stormed off.

No one believes her whenever she says that this celebrity is a bad person.

To this day, the only people who believe it ever happened are the students and professor who were with me. For years, no one believed me when I said she was an awful human being. Karma has proven me right. No, I will not say who. This person has filed defamation lawsuits to overcome her fall from grace.

Whoa, that must have been terrifying and surreal.

Throwing a mug at a student is completely out of line, no matter who you are or who you think you are!

Looks like karma eventually caught up with that behavior. Now, I’m curious who this celebrity is.

Care to guess?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person is already taking a guess.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s another opinion.

Indeed, right?

Lastly, this one makes another judgment.

It seems like not every celebrity deserves their reputation.