Outraged Mom Demands Apology After Teacher Refuses to Hand Over Her Child’s Lost Hoodie

I have a few friends who are teachers and, let me tell you, the stories I hear from them about dealing with parents is pretty scary.

Not only do they have to deal with the kids, obviously, but a lot of their parents have to stick their noses in and get involved in a lot of things they shouldn’t be concerned with.

Sounds fun, huh?

In this story, a teacher talked about a student’s mom they had to deal with…and how they wouldn’t let her get her way, even when she insisted.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not giving an expensive hoodie to a student’s mom without proper proof? “I work as a teacher at a middle school. It’s the last week of school year and we had a field day after lunch on Wednesday. There were outdoor games, activity stations and indoor games in the gym. So until the end of the day entire space was cluttered with backpacks and hoodies that kids had left lying around everywhere.

This rule sounds reasonable.

After the event I helped out at the Lost and Found table. We have a simple rule if an item isn’t labeled with a name, person has to describe it clearly. Color, brand, size, what’s in the pocket, any detail. At the end of the day, someone brought a navy hoodie from an expensive brand to the table. There was no name on the tag, but inside the packet was a flooded schedule with initials and a small robotics club sticker.

Well, let’s see about that…

About ten minutes later, the student’s mom came over and said it was her son’s hoodie. I asked her to describe it. She said dark blue, expensive brand, medium. The problem is that this describes half of all middle school boys hoodies. I asked if there was anything in the pocket or if there was a photo of her son wearing it. She said irritably that she wasn’t obligated to take a quiz. I said I understood, but I couldn’t hand over an expensive item without definite confirmation.

Of course, this happened.

On Thursday morning another student came in and immediately said that his robotics schedule with a sticker was in the pocket. He gave his initials and described a small stain on the sleeve. The hoodie was his. After that mom wrote to the assistant principal, saying that I had humiliated her in front of the other parents and treated her like a liar. She said she could have returned the hoodie that morning if it hadn’t turned out to be theirs.

Apologize for what…?

The assistant principal said I followed the rules, but the mom is demanding an apology. To be honest, I don’t want to apologize as lost and found doesn’t work like you give expensive items to the first person who says that’s mine. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Well, we’re glad that this teacher stood their ground!

Because this mom definitely stepped over the line.

Kudos for standing up and shutting her down!

Some parents can be so darn pushy…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.