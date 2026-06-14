Teen Hospital Patient Reported for Using Her Phone and Talking With Visitors, but Refuses to Move Rooms

Few things make a hospital stay more miserable than getting stuck with the wrong roommate.

This young woman learned that after sharing a room with an older patient who seemed determined to criticize almost everything she did.

What started with comments about her phone and suggestions that she looked too healthy to be in the hospital eventually turned into complaints about her talking with visitors and family members.

Then the situation took another turn when hospital staff approached her with an unexpected request.

Now she’s wondering whether she should’ve agreed just to avoid the drama.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA for refusing to switch hospital rooms after another patient complained about me? I’m 18F and had to stay in the hospital for a few days due to complications (though not life-threatening). I was sharing a hospital room with a woman in her 40s or 50s. It started off fine between us, but after the first day she started making comments about me being on my phone the majority of the time and looking too healthy for a hospital visit. When my friend came to visit me I shared some quiet conversation with him and laughed a little while he was visiting to make me feel better. After he left, my roommate started yelling at me about how disrespectful I was to others and how younger people have no manners these days. I apologized for her saying I was disrespectful since I may have been loud with my friend. But she insisted on my being loud with my phone in the hospital while I was talking with family who were worried about me.

She didn’t want to change rooms.

Later that night, a nurse came into my room and asked if I was willing to switch rooms with her since she had complained multiple times about me to the hospital staff. I said that I was fine in my room, my stuff was all here, and I didn’t do anything wrong in the hospital other than having one visitor while being on my phone. She then stated that it would “keep the peace” between us in the hospital. I refused to move rooms. My roommate got upset at me for refusing to move rooms and started to cry?? My mom says I should have just switched rooms instead of dealing with my roommate’s drama. My friends think my roommate was being rude to me from the start. AITA?

Yikes! That woman sounds miserable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done.

More reason not to move.

This person probably would’ve just moved.

For this reader, it’s the comment about her age.

It sounds like all of it.

This woman was old enough to know better.

Just because someone is young doesn’t mean they’re healthy, and it certainly doesn’t mean they don’t belong in a hospital.

Too many people assume they know someone else’s story after observing them for five minutes.

Honestly, though, it probably would’ve been easier to switch rooms and get away from all that negativity.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.