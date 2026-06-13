Teenage Girl Was Relaxing at a Restaurant Booth When Another Girl Shamed Her Outfit, so She Responded With an Insult of Her Own

Public conversations can quickly turn uncomfortable when there are obviously some misunderstandings.

In this story, a woman was relaxing at a restaurant when another customer loudly called her out over her outfit.

The stranger accused her of being inappropriate, even though she was wearing shorts under her skirt.

Feeling embarrassed and anxious, she fired back with a comment about the other person’s appearance.

She later wondered whether it was appropriate or totally out of the line.

Check out the full details below and see for yourself.

AITA for basically calling a girl ugly when she kept pressing me?? I’m pretty sure I’m the jerk here. I feel really bad. I realize that I shouldn’t have commented on the appearance of a girl around my age. She might be sensitive to that. Also, for context, I’m level 2 autistic. I am diagnosed. I sometimes act odd in public without realizing it in the moment.

This teenage girl was tired and decided to partially lie down.

I (18F) was at a sports bar or restaurant with two of my friends and my brother. At the end of my meal, I did a kind of side laying down position at the booth. I was extremely tired. Then, I realized it was a bit inappropriate to do that at a restaurant, so I sat up. I laid my head on the table. For context, I was wearing a skirt, but also wearing obvious shorts. They were puffy and noticeable.

Another customer called her out for showing her underwear.

When I was lying down with my head down, I heard a voice. I lifted my head. I thought it was a staff member saying, “You can’t lay down here.” That would have been fair enough. But it was a girl who was also a customer. She was in the booth beside us. She said, “Why are you showing your a**? That’s embarrassing and disgusting. Why don’t you have self-respect? We can see your underwear.” She kept repeating those things over and over.

She responded with a snappy comeback about the other girl’s appearance.

I said, “I have shorts on.” She said, “They don’t look like shorts.” So I said, “Well, I don’t know what underwear you wear. But these are shorts.” Then she went on her rant again. She said I have no self-respect and I’m disgusting. Her boyfriend tried to get her away. So I said, “I’d be disgusted, too, if I had to look in the mirror and see that every day.”

She later regrettted what she said.

Then she did a quote motion with her fingers. She said something, but I couldn’t hear it. she stormed off. My friends were also backing me up. They were saying, “Mind your business.” Now looking back, I shouldn’t have commented on her appearance. I was so anxious and embarrassed in the moment. I was just saying whatever came to mind.

She thinks the other girl was upset and kinda drunk.

Also, for context, I think that girl was drinking, too. I saw her have a drink of some kind earlier. I think maybe she was upset. She might have thought I was showing my underwear with her boyfriend around. But I wasn’t.

Okay, so that escalated fast. While she didn’t deserve to be called out like that, her comeback crossed a line, too.

I think what happened was caused by a combination of stress, jealousy, and simply normal teenage immaturity.

Both sides seemed to react in the heat of the moment rather than think things through.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s read other people’s responses to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Finally, she should mind her own business, says this one.

When tempers flare, even the best comebacks can come with a side of regret.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.