Teenager Gets Fed Up With Little Sister Constantly Telling on Her, Starts Giving Her the Silent Treatment

Sibling relationships can sometimes be full of small but constant conflicts.

In this story, a teenager felt frustrated because her little sister kept snitching on her.

The behavior happened daily, which often led to her getting grounded over minor things.

Even after trying to talk to her sister and mom, nothing seemed to change.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for giving my sister the silent treatment after she constantly keeps snitching on me? My little sister (11F) keeps snitching on me for little things whenever I “annoy her.” She also does it when I just say no to things. Do not get me wrong. I love my little sister. She does this daily. She is always happy when I get grounded.

This teen explained to her younger sister how snitching is not a good habit.

I tried telling her it is bad to snitch and tattle. And that it might push people away. Everything I tried does not work.

Her sister snitched on her again to their mom.

Today, my little sister snitched on me for eating chips. I am not supposed to eat them. When I tried telling my mom about the snitching habit, she did not seem to understand. I do not know what else to try. Please tell me if I am in the wrong for trying to give my sister the silent treatment.

Yeah, that sounds really annoying. Constant snitching would really drive anyone crazy.

The silent treatment might not fix it, but the frustration is understandable.

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Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person offers some useful advice.

Another valid point here.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Grey rocking would be better, says this user.

Siblings have a special talent for pushing each other’s buttons.

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