Teen Suspected Her Mom Was Spying on Her—Until She Caught Her Aunt at the Fence at 3 A.M.

When you are young, you often make a lot of dumb decisions, and it is your parents’ job to try to stop you.

What would you do if you were over at a guy’s house getting into trouble when you saw your aunt peeking over the fence to spy on you at 3 AM?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she confronted her mother for sending her aunt to check up on her. Now it has turned into a big fight where her mom is criticizing her for her decisions in life, and the daughter is tired of it.

At first, the story seems like a classic family drama with an overbearing mother, but wait until you see what one of the commenters uncovered. It really changes the whole story. Check it out.

AITAH for telling my mother to just mind her business? Okay, for context, I am 18 and I recently met a friend (20sM).

Let’s please not make all the comments about the age gap I do not plan on dating this guy and I’m aware why he wants me, hence why I only choose to see him at night because I am ashamed of him. My mother has always been an insane helicopter parent, which is ironic considering I had to deal with homelessness, addiction, and abuse as a young teen after she kicked me out, if she never had I would’ve never fell into drugs.

Hopefully, she can get her life going in the right direction.

I only went back to live with her to continue my education through an alternative public school, and I am graduating now. ​Lately, I was convinced she was spying on me. She used to not even let me cross the street alone. I thought it might just be my own paranoia due to a previous stalking situation, but I was wrong.

Ok, I suppose they are just being silly.

​The other night, I was with this friend at his home. He has a pool, and it’s gotten somewhat warm where we live. Long story short, a few blunts in, we decided to go skinny-dipping. He has tall privacy fences and it was the middle of the night, so we figured why not.

Wow, this is over the top.

Suddenly, I realized I saw someone peering over the fence on a stool or a ladder. It was my aunt. My mom literally my aunt to follow us and spy on us, which is completely insane. ​Afterward, my mother proceeded to shame me (bizarrely bringing up the height difference between me and this guy).

It is sad when a mother and daughter fight like this.

She told me that she hates me, that she doesn’t even know how I have friends or why anyone likes me, along with a string of other obscenities that I am too tired to retype. ​ I told her to mind her own business. Who sends their sister to spy on their daughter at 3:00 AM an hour away from home?

This is a really weird family, that’s for sure.

Some of my family members are saying she was right to do it, though. As well she proceeded to tell everyone what happened, and shame me even worse due to the physical size difference that that makes me more of a bad person. I feel like I’m crazy because my family is saying I’m the one who needs to apologize and I’m in the wrong. AITA?

While what she is doing is not smart, the mom does seem to be overreacting and mistreating her because of it, which also isn’t right.

Take a look at what the commenters on Reddit have to say about this story.

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One of them tracked down some additional information that may change your opinion of the situation; it sure did mine.

Well, well, well. Now the truth comes out

She is making some major mistakes. Mom is right to be concerned.

Yup, that is a big detail to try to hide.

Yes, her mom is not handling this well. This young lady, however, is also making terrible decisions.

Yeah, it is obvious that she is out of line here.

She was intentionally misleading with the details of this story to try to get the answers she wants. Her deception is backfiring on her, and everyone thinks she is out of line.

I definitely agree. She is young and immature, making very bad decisions. Hopefully, she can see that she is making horrible decisions that could hurt her for the rest of her life. It doesn’t seem that she is capable of accepting that she is in the wrong, though.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.