Teen’s Concerns About Father’s Friend Are Dismissed, Until Her Dog’s Reaction Changes Everything

Both my parents were clueless in some ways and had allowed inappropriate men in their social circle.
My parents were consistently ignorant about what this was like for me and my siblings. Fast forward and I’m eighteen and semi-independent. I had my own car and dog and lived away from home but I visited often.
I had this big black and brown dog, not for protection, just because I loved animals. She went everywhere with me and was my buddy. She was goofy and loyal but had a big bark and was part German shepherd so could look scary but she was a sweet natured dog. We were like peas and carrots, always together.
She wasn’t a fan of her father’s friend.
My nana was living with my parents at that time. Not the cuddly type of nana, the mean kind who legend has it is why my dad was a bit clueless and messed up.
Dad had a friend visiting. A creep in one of those orange toweling sunhats that just gave off a vibe that a teenage girl wouldn’t be into. He looked like Benny Hill and not in a good way.
So the second my dad is out of the room this creep starts commenting on my body and *****. “You’re a big girl, blah, blah, blah.”
Before I could think of a reply, my dad came back and the guy switched to talking with my dad. I was upset and humiliated.
The man was charming to say the least.
When he’d gone, nana and mum were talking about him.
What a nice guy he is. “He’s alright/ he’s harmless,” is what my mum said when I told her what he’d said. I was still fairly young and quite upset by this, probably because I’d just begun to find my voice and I knew she was wrong on many counts (particularly mothering).
A few days after, mum said this man is on his way to visit. I was incandescent with rage but didn’t say anything to mum. I pulled up a chair outside and sat thinking about all the things I would say to him (basically, **** off, and don’t ever come back and various colorful versions of this).
Suddenly, her dog took care of everything.
My loyal dog sat beside me quietly, calmly. I sat thinking. My dog quietly sniffed the air.
A car pulls up and Orange Sunhat walks up the driveway. My dog sprints towards him in full attack mode, like a guard dog in a movie. She’s barking, growling, lunging at him. He runs off, drops his flagon of beer, legs it back to his car and drives off and NEVER COMES BACK.
I never spoke; didn’t call the dog back, just waited for her, and went back in the house like nothing had happened. My dog never did this again.
Wow! Her dog certainly sensed something was up.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.
Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.
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They sure are!
Dobermans are the absolute best dogs!
What a smart dog.
This is a good question.
What a good dog!
The guy sounds like exactly the kind of person who gets away with bad behavior because everyone else keeps making excuses for him.
Whether the dog picked up on something or simply didn’t like him, she accomplished what nobody else seemed willing to do.
The best part is that she only needed one chance. The guy never came back.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Teen’s Concerns About Father’s Friend Are Dismissed, Until Her Dog’s Reaction Changes Everything
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Some people are so good at putting on a friendly face that everyone around them overlooks who they really are.
This young woman found herself dealing with one of those people when a friend of her father’s started making inappropriate comments about her body whenever they were alone.
When she told her family what happened, they brushed it aside and insisted the man was harmless. That response only made the situation worse.
Then her mother announced that the same man was on his way over for another visit.
But while her parents might not have been willing to do anything about it, another member of the family had other plans.
Read on to see how her loyal dog saved the day.
She wasn’t a fan of her father’s friend.
The man was charming to say the least.
Suddenly, her dog took care of everything.
Wow! Her dog certainly sensed something was up.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.
Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
They sure are!
Dobermans are the absolute best dogs!
What a smart dog.
This is a good question.
What a good dog!
The guy sounds like exactly the kind of person who gets away with bad behavior because everyone else keeps making excuses for him.
Whether the dog picked up on something or simply didn’t like him, she accomplished what nobody else seemed willing to do.
The best part is that she only needed one chance. The guy never came back.
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · creepy guy, family friend, guard dog, inappropriate comments, petty revenge, picture, reddit, teen girl, top, weird guy
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