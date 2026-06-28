The Ultimate Clock-Watching Nightmare: Manager Berates Underpaid Staffer for Being Mere Minutes Late Due to a Major Traffic Crash

I’m the kind of person who likes to be early for everything.

So I can understand why a boss would be upset with an employee for being late.

But if that worker has a legitimate excuse for their tardiness, a good boss should let it slide…

But not this boss!

And the employee who wrote this story had more than a good enough reason…for being a whopping 7 minutes late.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

One time I got in trouble at work for being late after I called in explaining why. “There was a wreck on the freeway. I called the assistant manager right away to let her know.

Why is this even an issue?

Later got called into the manager’s office why I clocked in 7 minutes after opening. And I explained why. Assistant manager even vouched for me I made that phone call. But she still decided to count it against me. She said something like I should’ve looked up traffic before leaving the house that day. I felt like I was being gas lit honestly (how many people are looking up traffic on the route they always take before leaving anyway?), since the notes from our monthly meetings say to let one of them know if we’re going to be late as well.

These people are crazy!

A wreck on the freeway is not my fault. And honestly at work I’ve kinda shut off since then. They seem to play the favorites game and I’m not one of them.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person shared a story.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Wow…this is really annoying!

What kind of boss would behave this way?

It’s pretty mind-blowing, don’t you think?

This is BEYOND DUMB.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who spent nearly 3 decades climbing the ladder at work only to be fired in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.