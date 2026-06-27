The Woman Ahead of Her Was Taking Forever at the Butcher Counter — She Said Something and It Did Not Go Well

Waiting in line is never fun, but it’s something that we all have to do from time to time.

What would you do if you were in line at the butcher counter, and the person whose turn it was couldn’t make up their mind on what they wanted?

That is what happened in this story, so after a long time, this woman made a comment about how long it was taking, and the slow customer turned around and called her rude and immature.

While I certainly agree that her comments were a bit immature, they were also funny and well-deserved. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITA for being impatient with a woman at the butcher counter? This afternoon I went up to the butcher counter at a local supermarket.

If you’re not ready to order, you should let other people go ahead of you.

In line ahead of me a mother and her teenage daughter couldn’t make up their minds about sausages, of which there were a dozen to choose from. “Are those good? I heard sweet Molinari are good. (By they way, they are.) What about those?”

How can a simple decision like this take so long?

The one counter person was doing her best to answer and be helpful. I’m standing by taking it all in, when a woman and her husband walk up. The mother and her daughter continue to discuss sausage options, especially what the daughter likes and doesn’t like. She can’t make up her mind.

Just when you thought they were ready.

The mother finally decides on 4 sweet Sicilian sausages. They are weighed, and come up short of the amount she wants. She wants another sweet, but is told those are the last 4. This sets off another lengthy discussion between mother and daughter. “Will a spicy one be all right?” Daughter wrinkles her nose. Mother points to the case and says “Those look like sweet ones.” She’s told they’re not. “But they look like it.” More discussion.

Really, she wants the skins taken off, now?

The husband rolls his eyes and walks away. The woman who came up behind me and I exchange a look. Mother finally decides on the 4 sweet sausage and that’s it. The counter person is about to wrap them up and she says “Can you take off the skins?”

This is never going to end.

So she does. It takes more time than I expect. Also, who asks for the skin to be taken off? A good cook does that at home. She gets the 4 sweet, naked of their skins, and then says, “You know, we’ll take a spicy one too.”

I can only imagine how frustrating this is.

This involves a discussion of the level of spicy of each sausage. A decision is made, and again, as the counter woman is about to wrap it she asks for the skin to be removed. At this point I’ve been standing there 8 minutes, the other woman 7. Under my breath I mutter “Jesus Christ.”

Maybe it was rude, but it was certainly earned.

The mother turns to the woman next to me and says “That’s rude! This is a counter. It takes time. Saying “Jesus” is rude.” I say “It wasn’t her, it was me.” The woman next to me says, “And he’s right. You’re taking forever.”

Ok, this is just too funny.

Mother and daughter say to us both, “You’re just rude.” In a high sing-song, whiny voice I say, “I want the skins off. I can’t do it myself. I don’t like it.” The woman and her daughter get their meat and the mother says to me, “You’re immature. You’re 12!” I say, “I’m more like 8, maybe 9.” (Actually over 50)

Everyone in this story is a little immature, to be honest.

Mother and daughter storm off, again saying, “You’re 12. That’s how you act!” The other woman and I share a nice moment. I get that sometimes an order takes time, and, up to a point, I was even patient.

Taking time to choose is no big deal, but not letting others go ahead of you is.

What annoyed me about this mother and her daughter was their smug cluelessness and utter entitlement that allowed them to ignore the fact other people were waiting. The other woman and I agreed that if the mother had at some point said “I’m sorry I’m taking so much time” we both would have cut her some slack.

If she had let these other ladies go ahead of her while she decided, this could have all been avoided.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say below.

Yeah, she did act immaturely, that’s for sure.

I think this commenter is correct.

The person holding up the line was the problem.

Everyone in this story behaved poorly.

This person thinks she was out of line.

Yes, she was very immature and even rude, but the lady holding up the line deserved it. What kind of person doesn’t let those behind them go first if they haven’t decided what they want yet?

On top of that, the butcher counter workers could have helped other people while answering questions. This is a frustrating situation where everyone was out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.